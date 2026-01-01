Head of Customer Success and Support Ops

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

The Role:

A proven post-sales revenue leader to run Customer Success, Professional Services and Renewals globally across three customer motions: Direct, Channel, and Data-as-a-Service.

Reporting to the Chief Sales Officer, this leader is accountable for onboarding, adoption, value realization, renewals, retention, and growth across all sales-assigned segments, with priority focus on our largest current and potential accounts.

This is a product-deep, commercially accountable leadership role. Customers do not simply buy Semrush; they need to connect the platform to business outcomes, executive priorities, and measurable value. The right leader will turn world-class product capability into adoption, adoption into retention, and retention into expansion and long-term customer value.

The Mandate:

Shorten time-to-value. Deepen product adoption. Improve retention. Protect and grow ARR. Build the channel route-to-market customer success motion from the ground up. Scale Data-as-a-Service. Deliver one globally consistent customer operating model across all three.

The Three Motions:

Direct. Customer success for Enterprise, MM & SMB customers. The largest motion today and the foundation of the operating model.

Channel. Building the route-to-market customer success motion. Define partner enablement, joint customer onboarding, channel renewal accountability, and the line between Semrush-owned and partner-owned success.

Data-as-a-Service. Scaling customer success for data customers. Technical onboarding, data entitlement governance, schema delivery, integration support, and ongoing data quality, built in partnership with Data Sales and Product.

Priorities:

One global operating model. Define coverage by motion, segment, region, account tier, and complexity. Install consistent operating rhythms across onboarding, customer health, adoption, renewal forecasting, and executive engagement. Set the bar for talent, product fluency, commercial judgment, and customer ownership.

Faster time-to-value. Own the customer journey from closed-won through measurable value realization. Every customer has a clear success plan tied to what they bought, why they bought it, who owns adoption, and the outcome they expect. Build onboarding standards by motion, segment, and product. Hold teams accountable for adoption milestones and customer confidence.

Renewals, retention, and risk. Run the global renewals motion across direct, channel, and DaaS. Improve gross revenue retention, logo retention, and forecast accuracy. Build a disciplined renewal cadence with clear ownership, risk categories, save plans, and executive escalation. Identify risk early; partner with Sales and Channel on expansion where the case supports it.

Product-deep, commercially sharp. CSMs translate product capability into business outcomes, executive narratives, and measurable ROI. Raise the quality of Executive Business Reviews into strategic conversations. Partner with Product and Solutions Engineering to surface adoption blockers and enterprise readiness gaps. Create structured feedback loops back into Product, Enablement, Sales, and Support.

Channel and DaaS, built and scaled. Build the channel CS motion from the ground up with Channel Sales and Partnerships. Scale DaaS CS with Data Sales and Product. Establish joint scorecards, clean handoffs, and clear retention and expansion accountability across both.

First 90 Days:

Within 30 days, complete a global audit across direct, channel, and DaaS, and establish one global CS scorecard. Within 60 days, publish the operating model, clarify handoffs from Sales to CS to Renewals, and stand up the inspection cadence. Within 90 days, deliver a signed plan to improve renewal predictability, reduce customer risk, scale DaaS, build the channel motion, and raise the bar on talent.

About you

What We Are Looking For

Proven ownership of retention, renewals, adoption, and post-sale revenue outcomes

Experience across more than one motion (direct, channel, or data solutions)

Enterprise customer fluency: executive engagement, complex stakeholders, global accounts, strategic business reviews

Deep product orientation, with comfort going below the surface into workflows, use cases, and adoption barriers

Strong commercial judgment balancing customer advocacy, retention, expansion, and revenue accountability

Operating discipline across scorecards, forecasting, inspection cadence, and executive reporting

Clear communication and executive presence; able to simplify complexity across teams, customers, and regions

Preferred background: SEO, AI visibility, brand visibility, content, competitive intelligence, or broader marketing technology. Acquisition integration, enterprise upmarket motion, or scaling a CS function through rapid growth.

Professional Traits (your bar)

Excellent Judgment - high-quality, timely decisions with incomplete data; owns outcomes.

Hire & Develop the Best - raises the bar; builds managers as force multipliers.

High Standards - precision in pipeline, forecast, messaging, and execution.

Strategic + Hands-On - ability to effortlessly toggle between strategic direction-setting and operational rigor, with a skew towards action.

Innovator’s Bias - turns market trends and customer pain into product and GTM plays.

Ambitious & Conviction-Driven - sets bold goals; mobilizes teams to beat them.

Results-Oriented - grit and tenacity - measures what matters; celebrates outcomes, not activity.

Inspirational Leadership - creates clarity, energy, and momentum across regions.



For roles based in the United States (including US Remote)

The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $320,000 to $365,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of a performance-based bonus which is typically between $80,000 and $91,250, based on target performance. This role will also be eligible for additional equity compensation.

Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

*International Locations*

Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.

About the perks





Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!