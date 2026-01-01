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Senior Data Scientist (Amber Team)

Product & TechRemote: Cyprus

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

  • Develop new data-intensive functionality for Brand Performance and the future unified SEO/ASO tracking product

  • Improve data quality issues to ensure product competitiveness

  • Participate in team research, technical events, and cross-team projects

  • Work closely with backend engineers and product to turn research into production-ready solutions

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role: 

  • Strong Python skills

  • Experience with SQL and analytical data

  • Experience with prompt engineering and LLM-based workflows

  • Ability to reason about data quality, metrics, and product impact

  • Ability to work independently in an ambiguous, fast-changing product area

Not required, but a plus

  • Experience with ClickHouse

  • Experience developing AI-based products

  • Experience developing async applications

  • Experience with CI/CD

  • Experience with Helm

  • Experience with Temporal

About the perks

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!

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Natalia DmitrievaLinkedIn

Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Product & Tech

Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.

Senior Data Scientist (Amber Team)

Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.

There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.

A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025