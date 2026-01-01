Senior Data Scientist (Amber Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Join the Amber team, the team behind Brand Performance products for Adobe’s Semrush business. You will build data-intensive features, work with LLM models to understand how well different AI engines know the brands and help improve data quality of our current features. You’ll be working with the product team to turn Data Science researches into production-ready solutions. AI Engines are a very hot topic and a very fast paced environment, so we’re expanding our team for another Data Scientist to join us on this journey.
What makes the Amber Team distinctive at Semrush is its focus on building one of the newest tool within Semrush — a deeply data-intensive product where data itself is the core offering, and everything else is the infrastructure built around it. You will help expand our large-scale data collection and preparation pipeline by adding new features and data sources while refining existing collection algorithms. The team has nine members: one Senior Data Scientist, two Senior Frontend Developers, two Senior Backend Developers, one QA Engineer, one Product Designer, one Lead Product Manager, and one Tech Lead Manager, who you’ll report to.
What you'll do:
- Develop new data-intensive features for Brand Performance and related tracking products
- Fix data quality issues to keep the product competitive
- Take part in team research, technical events, and cross-team projects
- Work with backend engineers and product teams to turn research into production-ready solutions
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- Bachelor’s degree is required or equivalent practical experience
- 5+ years of experience as a data scientist or machine learning engineer
- Python skills
- Experience with SQL and analytical data
- Experience with prompt engineering and LLM-based workflows
- Ability to reason about data quality, metrics, and product impact
- Ability to work independently in an ambiguous, fast-changing product area
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with ClickHouse
- Experience developing AI-based products
- Experience developing async applications
- Experience with CI/CD
- Experience with Helm
- Experience with Temporal
About the perks
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby & team building budget allowance
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
AI Use Guidelines for Interviews
Our interviews are designed to reflect your own skills and thinking. The use of AI or recording tools during live interviews is not permitted unless explicitly invited by the interviewer or approved in advance as part of a reasonable accommodation. If these tools are used inappropriately or in a way that misrepresents your work, your application may not move forward in the process.
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we empower employees to innovate with AI — and we look for candidates eager to do the same. As part of the hiring experience, we provide clear guidance on where AI is encouraged during the process and where it’s restricted during live interviews.
Product & Tech
Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.
Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.
There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.
A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.