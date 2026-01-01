Senior Site Reliability Engineer (SRE Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We’re the SRE Team, the specialists behind the reliability of Semrush's robust infrastructure and applications. Our team is a collaborative partner that works with cross-functional teams to identify potential points of failure and weaknesses across the platform. We propose and implement solutions to enhance the reliability of critical systems, making them more resilient to outages and faults.

We believe in the power of a resilient infrastructure, and we're growing our team to achieve even greater things. If you're an engineer excited about identifying points of failure, implementing reliability solutions, and working at the intersection of infrastructure and application resilience, we want to meet you.

Key Responsibilities:

Lead the changes in common engineering practices in the Company.

Induce application failures and work to recover them from that state.

Debug applications using metrics and add traces/metrics as needed.

Establish and refine SLOs, cost dashboards, and security hardening initiatives in partnership with stakeholders to guarantee service reliability and performance.

Collaborate with development teams to design and implement scalable, reliable, and efficient system architecture.

Designs full-stack platform solutions from concept to production.

Builds sophisticated tooling in Go/Python to automate operations.

Mentors engineers, interviews candidates, leads critical incidents.

On-call rotation: Typically one week every 2–3 weeks and may include overnight incidents.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

3+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer.

Experience with Kubernetes and Cloud providers.

Experience with engineering in Python or Go.

Strong understanding of what an application failure is and how to handle it.

Ability to debug applications using metrics.

Familiarity with traces, observability, and implementation quirks in code.

Willingness to be on call and work flexible hours.

Team player with good communication abilities.

Not required, but a plus

GCP knowledge.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!