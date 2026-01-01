Customer Success Manager, Enterprise (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Strategic Account Management: Build and nurture strong multi-threaded relationships with key stakeholders at Fortune 500 level organizations, including marketing operations teams & senior marketing executives. Be their trusted advisor, offering strategic recommendations on how to leverage Semrush for maximum impact

Renewals & Retention: Own the renewal lifecycle for your portfolio, proactively managing customer health, commercial timelines, procurement requirements, and risk to drive strong retention and on-time renewals. Maintain accurate renewal forecasts and partner closely with account teams to identify expansion and cross-sell opportunities.

Drive Customer Value: Collaborate closely with different customer stakeholders to understand and link key workflows within their marketing operations to the business value Semrush drives. Ensure customers understand how specific features and tools directly enhance their marketing objectives and performance

Executive Quarterly Business Reviews: Lead high-impact business reviews with senior and executive stakeholders, connecting Semrush performance and insights to broader business objectives, measurable ROI, strategic priorities, and long-term partnership value.

Risk Management: Proactively identify, document, escalate, and remediate customer risk using data, stakeholder insights, and engagement signals. Develop clear action plans to address risks before they impact renewal or long-term customer value.

Customer Advocacy: Act as the voice of the customer within Semrush, advocating for any improvements or enhancements based on customer needs and feedback. Stay informed about customer strategic objectives, relevant market conditions in the customers’ industry, and competitive intelligence to identify opportunities and threats.

Create & Execute Success Plans: Develop detailed, customized success plans tailored to the customer’s specific needs and business objectives. Ensure timely and efficient execution of these plans by coordinating with cross-functional teams and managing resources effectively, focusing on driving time to value and ensuring the customer sees immediate impact

Identify Growth Opportunities: Consistently evaluate your customer’s unique needs and identify opportunities for Semrush tools to meet them. Collaborate closely with Sales & Marketing to create expansion opportunities & product/platform upgrade s

Product & Industry Expertise: Develop deep expertise across Semrush’s Enterprise solutions, Search, AI visibility, and the broader digital marketing landscape to provide credible strategic guidance to sophisticated enterprise customers.

Portfolio Management: Maintain rigorous operational discipline across your book of business, including customer health, Success Plans, renewal timelines, growth opportunities, stakeholder coverage, and forecasting. Ensure account data and next steps remain accurate and actionable.

About you

Required Qualifications:

5-7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or a related role, with a focus on enterprise customers, preferably in the MarTech or SaaS space

Proven track record of building strong relationships with different levels of seniority

Proven experience creating customized success plans, ensuring customers see clear connections between their processes and the results Semrush delivers

Excellent problem-solving skills with the ability to provide tailored solutions to meet enterprise customers’ needs

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written, with an ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Overall understanding of digital marketing technologies such as SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, and marketing automation

Experience with upselling customers and generating qualified leads

Ability to use customer data to provide insights and drive decision-making

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with BrightEdge, Conductor, SimilarWeb, or other enterprise-level marketing and SEO platforms

Ability to navigate ambiguity and complexity, and adapt in a rapidly changing global business environment

Previous experience with pipeline management in a sales or renewal context

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!