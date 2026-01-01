Team Lead, Customer Success Enterprise (Strategic Customer Success Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
Key Responsibilities:
Team Leadership & Regional Ownership
Actively mentor and coach CSMs on advanced consultative selling, pipeline management, and navigating complex contract renegotiations to maximize Total Contract Value (TCV)
Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across EMEA, driving performance against retention and growth targets
Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence
Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations
Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy
Serve as the senior point of escalation for complex regional accounts, leveraging extensive experience with senior marketing executives and C-suite stakeholders to secure renewals and mitigate churn risk.
Strategic Commercial Account Management (Player-Coach)
Translate elite enterprise-level customer success frameworks (including advanced workflow mapping and ROI-driven Business Reviews) into repeatable, scalable playbooks for the EMEA Enterprise teams.
Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic commercial customers
Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor
Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales
Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities
Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk
Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact
Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes
Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans
Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements
Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives
Partner closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing leaders to establish cross-functional feedback loops, ensuring that product adoption barriers faced by the broader EMEA base are systematically addressed.
About you
Required Qualifications:
Non negotiable: Exceptional experience in pipeline management, commercial contract negotiations, and strategic account planning.
7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech
2+ years of people management or team leadership experience
Proven track record managing commercial-level customers with complex stakeholder structures
Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue
Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans
Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations
Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights
Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences
Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)
Demonstrated capability in mentoring, leading initiatives, or directly managing teams in a fast-paced environment.
Deep expertise in MarTech/SEO landscapes, with the ability to teach others how to communicate advanced digital marketing ROI to diverse stakeholders.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms
Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations
Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales
Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization
Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation
What Makes You Successful in This Role
You think strategically but execute operationally
You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching
You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy
You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments
You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Hobby & team building budget allowance
A little more about the company
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Customer Success
At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.
The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:
Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!
Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.
All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!