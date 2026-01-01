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Team Lead, Customer Success Enterprise (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Customer SuccessLondon

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies. 


Some highlights of our success:

  • $470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+ 

  • Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

  • Large deals growing 74% YoY

  • Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

  • Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others


Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?


About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.

Joining the Sales team also means:

  • Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

  • A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

  • Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

  • President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination 

  • Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

  • Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership & Regional Ownership

Actively mentor and coach CSMs on advanced consultative selling, pipeline management, and navigating complex contract renegotiations to maximize Total Contract Value (TCV)

  • Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across EMEA, driving performance against retention and growth targets

  • Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence

  • Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations

  • Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy

  • Serve as the senior point of escalation for complex regional accounts, leveraging extensive experience with senior marketing executives and C-suite stakeholders to secure renewals and mitigate churn risk.

Strategic Commercial Account Management (Player-Coach)

Translate elite enterprise-level customer success frameworks (including advanced workflow mapping and ROI-driven Business Reviews) into repeatable, scalable playbooks for the EMEA Enterprise teams.

  • Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic commercial customers

  • Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

  • Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales

  • Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities

  • Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk

Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact

  • Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes

  • Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans

  • Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements

  • Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives

  • Partner closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing leaders to establish cross-functional feedback loops, ensuring that product adoption barriers faced by the broader EMEA base are systematically addressed.

About you

Required Qualifications:

Non negotiable: Exceptional experience in pipeline management, commercial contract negotiations, and strategic account planning.

  • 7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

  • 2+ years of people management or team leadership experience

  • Proven track record managing commercial-level customers with complex stakeholder structures

  • Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

  • Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans

  • Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations

  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights

  • Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

  • Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

  • Demonstrated capability in mentoring, leading initiatives, or directly managing teams in a fast-paced environment.

  • Deep expertise in MarTech/SEO landscapes, with the ability to teach others how to communicate advanced digital marketing ROI to diverse stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

  • Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations

  • Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales

  • Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization

  • Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation

What Makes You Successful in This Role

  • You think strategically but execute operationally

  • You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching

  • You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy

  • You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments

  • You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes

About the perks

  • Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

  • High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

  • Employee Support Program

  • Loss of family member financial aid

  • Employee Resource Groups 

  • Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company


Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day. 

About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments 

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. 

We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us! 

Apply for this job

Lauren FahyLinkedIn

Talent Acquisition Partner

At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.

A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.

During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.

Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.

Flexible approach for an interview format

We’re flexible and open for both online interviews and personal meetings at the offices. Choose the option that’s most suitable for you!

In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:

  • Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
  • Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
  • Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
  • Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Good luck!

Customer Success

At Semrush, the Customer Success team is on a mission: to help every customer unlock the full potential of our products from the very start. Whether it's onboarding, retention, or reducing churn–colleagues are here to make every touchpoint as smooth as possible.

Team Lead, Customer Success Enterprise (Strategic Customer Success Team)

The direction includes several dedicated teams, all focused on two key pillars:

Customer Support. Here is the first line of help–handling chats, calls, and emails. From billing questions to product assistance, specialists got it covered!

Customer Success. The Account Managers play the long game. They guide customers through onboarding, build lasting relationships, drive renewals, and boost revenue. Working closely with Sales, they ensure our customers succeed throughout their entire journey with Semrush.

All of this comes together in a truly global team, offering support across multiple time zones and in 8+ languages. No matter where our customers are, help is never far away!

Apply for this job

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International awards

Great Place to Work certified
Technology Fast 500 2021 North America Deloitte
DiversityJobs.com Employer Member 2023
International Inclusion Award 2025/26
Diversity Champion Corporate Award 2025/26
Best Place for Working Parents
Women Tech Network 2025
Diversity Equity Inclusion Workplace 2025
Most Women Friendly Employers 2025
Premio Igualia 2025