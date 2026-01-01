Team Lead, Customer Success Enterprise (Strategic Customer Success Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

Key Responsibilities:

Team Leadership & Regional Ownership

Actively mentor and coach CSMs on advanced consultative selling, pipeline management, and navigating complex contract renegotiations to maximize Total Contract Value (TCV)

Lead and develop a team of Customer Success Managers across EMEA, driving performance against retention and growth targets

Coach the team on strategic account planning, executive engagement, and QBR excellence

Support complex renewals, escalations, and enterprise-level conversations

Partner with Sales on forecasting, pipeline visibility, and regional account strategy

Serve as the senior point of escalation for complex regional accounts, leveraging extensive experience with senior marketing executives and C-suite stakeholders to secure renewals and mitigate churn risk.

Strategic Commercial Account Management (Player-Coach)

Translate elite enterprise-level customer success frameworks (including advanced workflow mapping and ROI-driven Business Reviews) into repeatable, scalable playbooks for the EMEA Enterprise teams.

Manage a portfolio of 10–15 strategic commercial customers

Build strong executive relationships and act as a trusted advisor

Own renewal and expansion strategy in partnership with Sales

Deliver impactful QBRs demonstrating ROI and growth opportunities

Proactively identify and mitigate churn risk

Customer Value & Cross-Functional Impact

Drive onboarding, adoption, and measurable business outcomes

Translate customer data into strategic insights and action plans

Advocate for customer needs internally and influence product and experience improvements

Contribute to regional strategy and continuous improvement initiatives

Partner closely with Sales, Product, and Marketing leaders to establish cross-functional feedback loops, ensuring that product adoption barriers faced by the broader EMEA base are systematically addressed.

About you

Required Qualifications:

Non negotiable: Exceptional experience in pipeline management, commercial contract negotiations, and strategic account planning.

7+ years of experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech

2+ years of people management or team leadership experience

Proven track record managing commercial-level customers with complex stakeholder structures

Demonstrated success driving renewals, retention, and expansion revenue

Experience creating and executing customized enterprise success plans

Strong commercial acumen and experience supporting contract negotiations

Strong analytical skills with the ability to translate data into executive-level insights

Excellent communication and presentation skills, with the ability to articulate complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences

Strong understanding of digital marketing technologies (SEO, SEM, content marketing, analytics, CRM, marketing automation)

Demonstrated capability in mentoring, leading initiatives, or directly managing teams in a fast-paced environment.

Deep expertise in MarTech/SEO landscapes, with the ability to teach others how to communicate advanced digital marketing ROI to diverse stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with enterprise SEO and competitive intelligence platforms

Experience supporting large global brands in highly matrixed organizations

Background in pipeline management and forecasting in partnership with Sales

Experience operating in a fast-scaling global organization

Familiarity with digital lifecycle programs and customer engagement automation

What Makes You Successful in This Role

You think strategically but execute operationally

You are equally strong in executive conversations and team coaching

You combine commercial discipline with customer empathy

You thrive in complex, fast-changing environments

You take ownership and drive measurable outcomes

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Hobby & team building budget allowance

A little more about the company





Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!