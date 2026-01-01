Digital Strategy Consultant (Services Team)
Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Some highlights of our success:
$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+
Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025
Large deals growing 74% YoY
Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025
Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others
Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.
Are you ready to be part of this journey?
About the opportunity
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.
Joining the Sales team also means:
Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization
A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe
Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process
President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination
Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue
Uncapped commissions
About your future tasks
About Semrush Consulting Services
Semrush Consulting Services is a team of digital strategy consultants, technical experts, and engagement managers who partner with enterprise customers to accelerate platform adoption and unlock measurable value across SEO and GEO, content strategy, competitive intelligence, and broader digital marketing ecosystems.
We deliver high-impact onboarding, advisory, implementation, and enablement services across the customer lifecycle. Our team works alongside some of the world’s most sophisticated marketing organizations to design scalable operating models, optimize workflows, and build sustainable digital growth systems that drive long-term business impact.
Role Overview
The Digital Strategy Consultant serves as a trusted advisor to enterprise customers, partnering with them to design and execute transformational SEO and GEO strategies that drive measurable business outcomes.
This role leads structured discovery, develops multi-quarter strategic roadmaps, and guides customers in building scalable operating models that embed SEO and GEO into their broader digital marketing ecosystem. The Digital Strategy Consultant works cross-functionally with Sales, Customer Success, and Product to ensure strategic alignment, accelerate time-to-value, and support long-term customer growth within the Enterprise segment.
Tasks in the role
Strategic Advisory, Discovery & Roadmapping: Serve as a strategic advisor to enterprise customers by leading structured discovery engagements to assess SEO and GEO maturity, operating models, workflows, and organizational readiness. Conduct in-depth opportunity analysis and competitive benchmarking, synthesizing complex insights into executive-ready recommendations. Translate findings into phased, multi-quarter SEO and GEO roadmaps aligned to measurable business outcomes, clearly defining priorities, milestones, and success criteria.
Governance, Adoption & Operating Model Transformation: Design scalable SEO and GEO governance frameworks and operating models that enable long-term adoption and cross-functional alignment. Establish scalable standards for workflows, accountability, reporting, and cross-functional collaboration across Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Content teams. Guide customers through change initiatives, stakeholder alignment, and rollout sequencing while diagnosing inefficiencies and recommending process optimizations that increase operational efficiency and reduce friction.
Executive Facilitation & Program Leadership: Lead structured workshops, prioritization sessions, and executive briefings to define outcomes and align stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle, ensuring strategic alignment and long-term value realization.. Track performance against milestones and KPIs, proactively identify risks and implementation blockers, and recommend course corrections as business priorities evolve.
Lifecycle Strategy & Growth Alignment: Partner closely with Sales, Customer Success Managers, and Product teams to ensure strategic continuity throughout the customer lifecycle. Identify opportunities for expanded engagement and deeper alignment between customer goals and Semrush capabilities. Act as the voice of the customer by surfacing insights, risks, and product enhancement opportunities that support enterprise digital transformation.
Internal Strategy & Methodology Contribution: Contribute to the evolution of internal playbooks, consulting frameworks, and delivery methodologies that increase leverage and consistency across Strategic Services. Share patterns, insights, and best practices to continuously elevate enterprise strategy delivery.
About you
8+ years of experience in digital strategy, SEO and GEO consulting, change management, enterprise advisory, or related roles within SaaS or MarTech environments
Proven experience leading structured discovery engagements and translating insights into actionable, executive-level strategic roadmaps
Demonstrated ability to design scalable operating models, governance frameworks, and cross-functional workflows
Experience influencing senior stakeholders and driving strategic alignment at the Director and VP level.
Strong expertise in SEO and GEO strategy, competitive analysis, and performance measurement with the ability to clearly connect strategic initiatives to commercial outcomes.
Exceptional facilitation, stakeholder-management, and executive communication skills
Ability to identify risks early, manage ambiguity, and re-prioritize initiatives in dynamic enterprise environments
Experience working cross-functionally with Marketing, Product, Engineering, and Executive stakeholders
Comfortable managing multiple strategic engagements simultaneously while maintaining high-quality outcomes
Not required, but a plus
Experience with enterprise-level SEO and GEO and digital marketing platforms such as Semrush, BrightEdge, Conductor, Botify, SimilarWeb, or others
Familiarity with AI-driven search trends, content strategy frameworks, and advanced analytics integrations
Background in digital marketing consultancy or professional services environments
The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $131,000 to $190,000.
Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.
*International Locations*
Compensation ranges for this role outside of the United States may differ and will be determined based on local market benchmarks, compensation practices, and applicable regulations.
About the perks
Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue
High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility
Life insurance
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Health Savings Account
Short-term and long-term Disability
Employee Assistance Program
Employee Resource Groups
Paid parental leave
Relief Fund
Travel coverage
A little more about the company
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.