Brand Visibility Product Expert, SEO & AI Visibility (Enterprise Solution Unit)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

The way brands are discovered online is changing as search engines, AI assistants, and large language models increasingly shape how users find information and interact with content. This role operates where SEO, GEO/ASO and artificial intelligence meet, translating real-world optimization insights into product capabilities that power Semrush Enterprise AIO and Semrush Enterprise SEO.

The focus is on understanding how organizations build digital authority beyond their own websites. Signals such as backlinks, brand mentions, digital PR coverage, community discussions, and SaaS review ecosystems influence how brands appear in search engines and AI-generated responses.

Evaluate customer visibility across search engines and LLMs using multiple sources

Create agentic processes to optimize visibility via Semrush Enterprise AIO and Semrush Enterprise SEO

Act as an internal authority on off-page SEO, outreach marketing, and digital public relations

Analyze brand presence across media, PR channels, Reddit, YouTube, forums, Wikipedia, G2, Capterra, and TrustRadius

Assist with SEO and GEO, including site architecture, crawlability, semantic HTML, structured data, content clarity, indexation, performance optimization, and AI-ready content structures

Present concepts to customers and drive adoption of agentic solutions

Build AI-agent workflows and prototypes using tools such as Claude to generate code, automate workflows, and accelerate experimentation

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Marketing, or equivalent professional experience

Experience with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and AI-driven content discovery

Experience with off-page SEO strategies such as link development and digital PR

Familiarity with community platforms such as Reddit, Wikipedia, YouTube, and online forums

Experience analyzing ecosystems such as G2, Capterra, and TrustRadius

Understanding of technical SEO including site architecture, crawlability, semantic HTML, and structured data

Practical experience working with AI-assisted development workflows.

Knowledge of web technologies including HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Familiarity with CDN architecture, page speed optimization, and Core Web Vitals

Strong analytical and critical thinking, excellent communication skills, and the ability to work autonomously while collaborating closely across product, engineering, and customer teams.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!