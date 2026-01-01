Channel Sales Account Executive

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Develop and execute a comprehensive channel sales strategy to achieve revenue targets.

Identify, recruit, and onboard new channel partners (agencies, system integrators, consultancies).

Negotiate and manage partner agreements, ensuring mutually beneficial terms.

Build strong, trusted relationships with channel partners, acting as their primary point of contact and advocate.

In collaboration with customer success, provide ongoing training, enablement, and support to ensure partner success

Educate partners on Semrush value proposition, sales motions, and objection handling to increase the competency of the channel.

Identify and pursue expansion opportunities with existing channel partners (client package add-ons)

Facilitate both co-sell and resell expansion

Develop joint business plan with partners (inclusive of sales targets, certification growth, and partner marketing initiatives)

Build and track pipeline associated with each channel partner (commensurate with joint business plan)

Analyze market trends and competitive landscape to identify new channel opportunities and inform channel investments.

Represent Semrush at industry events, conferences, and partner meetings.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

15+ years in B2B sales or business development, with significant experience in channel sales or partner management.

Demonstrated ability to recruit, onboard, and drive revenue through a channel ecosystem

Strong understanding of SaaS business models and channel go-to-market strategies (resell, referral, co-sell)

Excellent communication, presentation, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced environment.

Results-oriented with a strong focus on achieving and exceeding sales targets.

Proficiency with CRM software (e.g., Salesforce) and channel partner management tools.

Willingness to travel as needed.

KPIs

Net new partners closed

Partner-generated revenue (partner sourced ACV and partner resold ACV)

Partner onboarding and activation rate (speed to first client package)

Pipeline growth via channel

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!