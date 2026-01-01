Semrush, an Adobe company, is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.



Ready to make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.



The Opportunity



What You’ll Do

Design and implement backend systems and APIs using Python and Go.

Build data transformation pipelines and analytical workflows in BigQuery/SQL to power dynamic dashboard views.

Develop and optimize web crawlers and data ingestion pipelines, targeting large volumes of structured/unstructured web data.

Deploy, scale, and monitor containerized applications with Kubernetes, ensuring reliability, observability, and automated rollouts/rollbacks.

Proactively solve problems in fast-changing environments, translating ambiguous requirements into practical implementations.

Collaborate across teams to deliver client-specific features and high-performance BI solutions.

Contribute to architectural decisions, code reviews, and infrastructure improvements.

What You Need to Succeed

5+ years of experience in backend engineering roles.

Strong experience in Python for application development and data workflows.

Proficiency with SQL and practical experience using Google BigQuery (or similar cloud data warehouses).

Experience deploying and operating services on Kubernetes.

A proven ability to take initiative, thrive in ambiguous contexts, and deliver creative, high-value solutions without waiting for detailed specs.

Excellent collaboration, prioritization, and communication skills.

We’re hiring a Senior Backend Developer to help us deliver custom business intelligence dashboards for enterprise clients. You’ll work across our tech stack - including Python, BigQuery, and Kubernetes - to ingest and present large-scale data with clarity, reliability, and performance.

Nice to Have

Production experience with Go or a willingness to learn it.

Experience with web crawlers, scrapers, or ingestion tools is a strong plus.

Experience integrating third-party APIs, especially for analytics or marketing data.

Some familiarity with React and TypeScript.

About Semrush

Semrush, an Adobe company, is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.

We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents.

Since 2026, Semrush has officially been part of Adobe.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!