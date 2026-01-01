Senior Backend Developer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)
Semrush, an Adobe company, is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Ready to make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
The OpportunityWe’re hiring a Senior Backend Developer to help us deliver custom business intelligence dashboards for enterprise clients. You’ll work across our tech stack - including Python, BigQuery, and Kubernetes - to ingest and present large-scale data with clarity, reliability, and performance.
What You’ll Do
- Design and implement backend systems and APIs using Python and Go.
- Build data transformation pipelines and analytical workflows in BigQuery/SQL to power dynamic dashboard views.
- Develop and optimize web crawlers and data ingestion pipelines, targeting large volumes of structured/unstructured web data.
- Deploy, scale, and monitor containerized applications with Kubernetes, ensuring reliability, observability, and automated rollouts/rollbacks.
- Proactively solve problems in fast-changing environments, translating ambiguous requirements into practical implementations.
- Collaborate across teams to deliver client-specific features and high-performance BI solutions.
- Contribute to architectural decisions, code reviews, and infrastructure improvements.
What You Need to Succeed
- 5+ years of experience in backend engineering roles.
- Strong experience in Python for application development and data workflows.
- Proficiency with SQL and practical experience using Google BigQuery (or similar cloud data warehouses).
- Experience deploying and operating services on Kubernetes.
- A proven ability to take initiative, thrive in ambiguous contexts, and deliver creative, high-value solutions without waiting for detailed specs.
- Excellent collaboration, prioritization, and communication skills.
Nice to Have
- Production experience with Go or a willingness to learn it.
- Experience with web crawlers, scrapers, or ingestion tools is a strong plus.
- Experience integrating third-party APIs, especially for analytics or marketing data.
- Some familiarity with React and TypeScript.
About Semrush
Semrush, an Adobe company, is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents.
Since 2026, Semrush has officially been part of Adobe.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
AI Use Guidelines for Interviews
Our interviews are designed to reflect your own skills and thinking. The use of AI or recording tools during live interviews is not permitted unless explicitly invited by the interviewer or approved in advance as part of a reasonable accommodation. If these tools are used inappropriately or in a way that misrepresents your work, your application may not move forward in the process.
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we empower employees to innovate with AI — and we look for candidates eager to do the same. As part of the hiring experience, we provide clear guidance on where AI is encouraged during the process and where it’s restricted during live interviews.
Product & Tech
Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.
Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.
There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.
A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.