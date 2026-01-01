Chromium Android Engineer (Datos Partnerships Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

We're looking for a Chromium Android Engineer to join Datos, a Semrush Company - a global provider of anonymized, aggregated, fully compliant first-party clickstream data. You'll work on the technology behind our mobile data collection panel. You will own and support our mobile browser, which is our Android panel client: a maintained fork of Chromium (Chrome for Android, currently milestone 140), not a WebView wrapper.

Develop and maintain Android Browser as a long-lived fork of Chromium for Android: features, bug fixes, and merges of upstream stability and security updates.

Build product UI inside the Chromium Android shell (toolbar, new-tab page, settings, onboarding, dialogs), following existing chrome/android patterns rather than a standalone app architecture.

Maintain the native content-filtering stack: C++ filter matching, the JNI bridge, cosmetic filtering via script injection into WebContents, and updates of filter lists (including server-delivered rules).

Maintain compliance with Google Play policies and data privacy regulations (GDPR and similar).

Own the Android release surface: GN/Ninja builds, app bundles, ProGuard/R8 rules, signing.

Debug Java and native crashes (logcat, tombstones, Chromium logs) across browser, renderer, and other processes.

Align with backend and data engineering on event schema, delivery, and pipeline changes.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

4+ years of commercial experience on a Chromium-based Android browser (e.g. Chrome for Android, Opera, Yandex Browser, or an equivalent fork) or equivalent depth in Chromium's chrome/android and content layers.

Strong Java skills in a large existing codebase.

Solid JNI and practical C++: reading and changing browser-side native code, jni_zero bindings (JNINamespace, NativeMethods, CalledByNative), and debugging crashes that cross the Java/native boundary.

Experience with Git on a large fork, including rebasing or merging a long patch series.

Knowledge of Chromium on Android internals and process boundaries (browser vs. renderer, WebContents and navigation, UI-to-native calls), including how changes in the browser shell can affect another process.

Understanding of how Chromium is built using GN, Ninja, and depot_tools, and how an Android App Bundle is built and shipped. Gradle-only Android application experience may not be enough for this role.

Familiarity with Android platform requirements that commonly arise during Google Play review, including background execution limits, permissions, foreground service types, and ProGuard/R8 keep rules.

English proficiency sufficient for technical documentation and cross-team communication (B1–B2+).

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!