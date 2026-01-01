Global Head of Customer Success

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.





Some highlights of our success:

$470M+ Annual Recurring Revenue with AI products surpassing $38M+

Dollar-based net revenue retention of 104%, as of December 31, 2025

Large deals growing 74% YoY

Semrush named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Search Engine Optimization Solutions, Q3 2025

Exceptional demand for the Enterprise platform, with deals with global giants like JP Morgan, LG, Samsung, TikTok, and others





Shared ambition makes a bigger impact. That’s why at Semrush, progress is a partnership: You push us forward, we push you further—and we all move as one.

Are you ready to be part of this journey?





About the opportunity

The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success. Through our selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training. This is how we keep delivering meaningful results for our customers.



Joining the Sales team also means:

Fast forward and continuous career growth: the highest rate of promotions within the organization

A team spread across 40+ locations around the globe

Offline and online bootcamps as part of our onboarding process

President’s club—an opportunity to celebrate exceptional results and reward top performers in high-class vacation destination

Quota attainment has been recognized as higher than market average, according to RepVue

Uncapped commissions

About your future tasks

We are hiring a proven enterprise post-sales leader to run Customer Success globally for Semrush’s largest and most strategic customers.

Reporting to the Semrush CSO and working hand in hand with the Vice President of Enterprise Sales, this leader will be accountable for time-to-value, adoption, value realization, retention, renewal readiness, and expansion partnership across the Enterprise customer base.

This is not a Support role. It is not Professional Services. It is a product-deep, commercially accountable Customer Success leadership role focused on helping enterprise customers turn Semrush capability into measurable business impact.

Customers do not simply buy Semrush (Acquired by Adobe). They need to connect our platform, data, and insights to executive priorities, business outcomes, and measurable value. The right leader will build a world-class Enterprise CS motion that turns onboarding into adoption, adoption into retention, and retention into long-term customer growth.

The Mandate

Shorten time-to-value.

Deepen product adoption.

Improve retention.

Increase renewal predictability.

Elevate executive engagement.

Build one globally consistent Enterprise CS operating model.

The mission is simple: make sure our largest customers realize value faster, adopt more deeply, renew with confidence, and see Semrush as a strategic part of how they understand and grow their business.

This leader will own the Enterprise customer journey from closed-won through value realization and renewal readiness, partnering closely with Enterprise Sales, Solutions Engineering, Product, Support, Professional Services, RevOps, Enablement, and Adobe field teams.



Key Priorities

1. Build one global Enterprise CS operating model

Define how Enterprise CS should operate globally across regions, account tiers, product lines, and customer complexity.

Install consistent operating rhythms across onboarding, adoption, customer health, renewal readiness, executive engagement, and risk management.

Create clarity on what good looks like: what CSMs own, what Sales owns, what Renewals owns, when SE or Professional Services gets involved, and how we engage executives at the right moments.

2. Shorten time-to-value

Own the customer journey from closed-won through first measurable value.

Every enterprise customer should have a clear success plan tied to what they bought, why they bought it, who needs to adopt it, and what outcome they expect.

Build onboarding standards by product and customer complexity. Set expectations early, remove friction quickly, and ensure customers realize value with speed and confidence.

3. Drive deeper product adoption

Raise the bar for how Enterprise CSMs understand and drive adoption across the broader Semrush portfolio.

This team needs to be product-deep enough to understand workflows, use cases, adoption blockers, stakeholder gaps, and where customers are not getting the value they should.

The goal is not activity. The goal is adoption connected to customer outcomes.

4. Improve retention and renewal readiness

Build a disciplined Enterprise renewal readiness motion in partnership with Sales and Renewals.

Improve visibility into customer health, adoption quality, risk, executive alignment, and value realization well before renewal.

Create clear risk categories, save plans, escalation paths, and executive engagement standards. No surprises. No late risk discovery. No renewal conversations without a clear view of value.

5. Elevate executive customer engagement

Move QBRs and EBRs from usage reviews into strategic business conversations.

Enterprise customers should understand how Semrush helps them answer bigger questions: what is working, what is not, where to invest, where competitors are winning, how customer journeys are changing, and how visibility connects to action.

This leader will raise the quality of executive engagement across the Enterprise CS team.

6. Build strong cross-functional operating discipline

This role sits at the center of Customer Success, Enterprise Sales, Renewals, Product, Solutions Engineering, Support, Professional Services, Enablement, RevOps, and Adobe field teams.

The right leader will create clean handoffs, clear ownership, and strong operating discipline across the post-sale customer journey.

They will also make sure customer feedback becomes actionable input for Product, GTM, Enablement, and leadership.

About you

We are looking for a proven Enterprise Customer Success leader who has owned adoption, value realization, retention, and post-sale customer outcomes for large, complex customers.

Someone who understands that Enterprise CS is not customer happiness. It is customer value, commercial judgment, product depth, executive engagement, and disciplined operating rhythm.

The right person can lead front-line managers, raise the bar on CSM talent, work credibly with Enterprise Sales, challenge Product with customer insight, and engage senior customers with confidence.

Required Experience

Proven leadership of Enterprise Customer Success teams in a SEO, AI visibility, brand visibility, content, competitive intelligence, data solutions, analytics, or broader marketing technology.

Experience owning time-to-value, adoption, customer health, retention, and renewal readiness.

Strong enterprise customer fluency: executive engagement, complex stakeholders, multi-product adoption, global accounts, and strategic business reviews.

Deep product orientation, with comfort going below the surface into workflows, use cases, adoption barriers, and value realization.

Strong commercial judgment, with the ability to balance customer advocacy, retention, expansion partnership, and revenue accountability.

Operating discipline across scorecards, inspection cadence, customer health, renewal risk, and executive reporting.

Experience leading managers and scaling a global or multi-region CS organization.

Clear communication and executive presence, with the ability to simplify complexity across teams, customers, and regions.

Professional Traits (your bar)

Excellent Judgment - high-quality, timely decisions with incomplete data; owns outcomes.

Hire & Develop the Best - raises the bar; builds managers as force multipliers.

High Standards - precision in pipeline, forecast, messaging, and execution.

Strategic + Hands-On - ability to effortlessly toggle between strategic direction-setting and operational rigor, with a skew towards action.

Innovator’s Bias - turns market trends and customer pain into product and GTM plays.

Ambitious & Conviction-Driven - sets bold goals; mobilizes teams to beat them.

Results-Oriented - grit and tenacity - measures what matters; celebrates outcomes, not activity.

Inspirational Leadership - creates clarity, energy, and momentum across regions.



For roles based in the United States (including US Remote)The annual Total Cash Compensation range for this position is $320,000 to $365,000. This includes an annual variable compensation component that consists of a performance-based bonus which is typically between $80,000 and $91,250, based on target performance. This role will also be eligible for additional equity compensation.Compensation ranges for the same role in other countries may differ based on local market conditions, compensation philosophy, and regulatory requirements.

About the perks

Strong product-market fit recognized by RepVue

High earning potential with clear quota attainment visibility

Life insurance

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Health Savings Account

Short-term and long-term Disability

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Resource Groups

Paid parental leave

Relief Fund

Travel coverage

A little more about the company

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



We don’t just lead the market—we are busy creating a world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer. Join us!