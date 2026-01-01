Global Head of Product Marketing PLG (Marketing Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

This product marketing leadership role shapes how we position, package, launch, activate, retain, and grow our self-serve customer base and is measured on that work's contribution to net-new and expansion ARR.

You will own the positioning and launch narrative outright and co-own lifecycle KPIs with Product and Marketing. You will lead a distributed team of Product Marketing Managers and keep Product, Marketing, Sales, and Customer Success aligned on shared priorities and metrics.

Semrush is the platform marketers around the world already rely on for their SEO and AI visibility work, built over 18+ years. As part of Adobe, we are combining that product base with our proprietary data and Adobe's distribution and enterprise relationships to extend our reach. Self-serve is where so many of those customer relationships begin, and this role is central to how we grow them.

Positioning. Persona- and JTBD-led, not feature-led. Every statement must be specific to Semrush and unable to describe a competitor. You champion a consistent standard for messaging quality (templates, worked examples, review tiers) and help the team apply it.

Packaging. Lead the segment analysis, value research, and packaging hypotheses, and design tests with Product partners. Make clear, data-backed recommendations.

Launch. Run a repeatable tier-1 launch framework built around a live narrative briefing for stakeholders before asset work begins. Translate releases into campaigns with new and expansion ARR goals and timelines. You are the center of gravity on messaging.

Activate and retain. Partner with Product, Marketing, and Customer Success on the messaging, onboarding narrative, and experiments that turn new sign-ups into engaged users. Make sure what we promise in-market matches what customers experience, and feed retention and churn insight back into positioning.

Customer insight and roadmap input. Run a standing research cadence (interviews, win/loss, competitive analysis) as protected work, and use it to provide structured market and customer input into roadmap planning. Be in the room early, and keep marketing and GTM colleagues across the portfolio aligned as scope evolves.

Your team. Lead, coach, and hire PMMs across several locations. Build customer-focused, collaborative best practices and AI-assisted workflows that help the team do its best work at scale.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

8+ years in product marketing, including 3+ leading PMM teams at a PLG or hybrid PLG/sales-assist SaaS company.

A record of setting positioning and running pricing and packaging work, and you can explain what you'd change and why.

Fluency in funnel and lifecycle metrics and experimentation, and experience building KPIs with Data Science, Finance, and Analytics.

A record of earning a seat in roadmap decisions by bringing customer and market insight to Product.

Experience leading distributed teams.

Strong executive communication.

Hands-on with AI in your own workflow, and curious about how AI search is changing marketing.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!