Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
Join the data science team that supports SEO and AI SEO products for Adobe’s Semrush business. The team builds internal machine learning services that other teams use to ship new features. Current projects include Keyword Search Volumes, AI Topic Volume & Traffic, and Keyword Search Intent. The team has seven members: one Data Science Manager, four Data Scientists, and two ML Engineers. You will join as a Senior Data Scientist and work with data engineers and product teams.
- Develop new directions and solutions for the market
- Find ways to improve existing algorithms
- Introduce and test new data sources
- Work with data engineers and product teams
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
- Bachelor’s degree is required or equivalent practical experience
- 5+ years of experience as a data scientist or machine learning engineer
- Understanding of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, and linear algebra
- Proficiency in Python and the ML stack
- Hands-on experience with LLMs
- Knowledge of SQL
- Ownership of delivery, balancing speed with engineering standards and quality
- Experience shipping reliable, maintainable code under tight timelines
- Experience aligning and working closely with cross-functional teams
Not required, but a plus:
- Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production
- Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents
- Experience with GitLab CI
- Experience with GCP and Vertex AI
- Experience developing ETL processes with Airflow
- Experience deploying ML systems with batch or real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)
- Experience with reproducible research
Our stack:
- Google Cloud Platform
- Data Storage: ClickHouse
- Language: Python
- Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, Catboost, Pandas
- LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic
About the perks
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby & team building budget allowance
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
AI Use Guidelines for Interviews
Our interviews are designed to reflect your own skills and thinking. The use of AI or recording tools during live interviews is not permitted unless explicitly invited by the interviewer or approved in advance as part of a reasonable accommodation. If these tools are used inappropriately or in a way that misrepresents your work, your application may not move forward in the process.
At Semrush, an Adobe company, we empower employees to innovate with AI — and we look for candidates eager to do the same. As part of the hiring experience, we provide clear guidance on where AI is encouraged during the process and where it’s restricted during live interviews.
Product & Tech
Engineers, data specialists, product managers, and product designers work closely together as one team at Semrush. Everyone shares a strong product mindset—thinking not only about how things are built, but about the value they create for our customers.
Our P&T teams are based across most Semrush office locations—in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and even Vietnam! As the name suggests, they all work on creating and developing Semrush products.
There’s a dedicated branch focused on developing new products, another driving growth strategies & innovation, and a third responsible for technical excellence. Importantly, a separate team oversees product operations to ensure all processes run smoothly. This structure helps us stay focused while keeping our finger on the pulse, and improve our products in line with the constantly evolving tech environment.
A transparent career framework supports our colleagues in deepening their expertise and developing into Staff and Principal roles. For those eager to lead people and teams, management paths are also available. For instance, there’s a possibility to become a Tech Lead Manager (TLM) within the engineering scope where you’ll be able to combine team leadership with hands-on technical work.