Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

Join the data science team that supports SEO and AI SEO products for Adobe’s Semrush business. The team builds internal machine learning services that other teams use to ship new features. Current projects include Keyword Search Volumes, AI Topic Volume & Traffic, and Keyword Search Intent. The team has seven members: one Data Science Manager, four Data Scientists, and two ML Engineers. You will join as a Senior Data Scientist and work with data engineers and product teams.

Develop new directions and solutions for the market

Find ways to improve existing algorithms

Introduce and test new data sources

Work with data engineers and product teams

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Bachelor’s degree is required or equivalent practical experience

5+ years of experience as a data scientist or machine learning engineer

Understanding of machine learning algorithms, probability theory, statistics, and linear algebra

Proficiency in Python and the ML stack

Hands-on experience with LLMs

Knowledge of SQL

Ownership of delivery, balancing speed with engineering standards and quality

Experience shipping reliable, maintainable code under tight timelines

Experience aligning and working closely with cross-functional teams

Not required, but a plus:

Experience deploying and maintaining LLM-based solutions in production

Practical knowledge of RAG and building AI agents

Experience with GitLab CI

Experience with GCP and Vertex AI

Experience developing ETL processes with Airflow

Experience deploying ML systems with batch or real-time processing and monitoring (Grafana, Prometheus, Alertmanager)

Experience with reproducible research

Our stack:

Google Cloud Platform

Data Storage: ClickHouse

Language: Python

Tools: Airflow, k8s, Docker, Catboost, Pandas

LLM APIs: OpenAI, Google, Anthropic







About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!