Technical Support Specialist (Technical Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.
Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.
We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.
We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.
Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.
About the role
1. Technical Support & Troubleshooting
- Investigate and resolve complex technical, product-related, billing, and account issues escalated by CS, CSM, and Sales teams.
- Troubleshoot issues related to SEO, website functionality, and Semrush products.
- Handle advanced billing, subscription, and account operations using authorized internal tools.
- Identify recurring issues, investigate root causes, and recommend solutions.
2. Cross-Functional Collaboration & Stakeholder Communication
- Work closely with Product and Development teams to investigate technical issues, communicate findings, and support resolution.
- Manage technical escalations and ensure clear communication between teams.
- Collaborate with internal stakeholders to address operational challenges, share insights, and support process improvements.
- Participate in side projects and cross-functional initiatives aimed at improving products, internal tools, and support workflows.
3. Knowledge Sharing & Team Enablement
- Provide training and technical guidance to CS specialists across different locations.
- Identify knowledge gaps and help colleagues strengthen their technical and product expertise.
- Create, maintain, and improve internal documentation, troubleshooting guides, and knowledge base materials.
- Share best practices and solutions to recurring or particularly challenging cases.
4. Continuous Improvement
- Identify recurring technical issues and provide actionable feedback to Product and Development teams.
- Contribute to optimizing support processes, escalation workflows, and case handling quality.
- Proactively suggest improvements that enhance team efficiency and customer experience.
About you
Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:
Must Have
- Previous experience in technical or customer support within a SaaS environment.
- Hands-on experience with SEO and a solid understanding of SEO principles and tools.
- Good understanding of web technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to investigate complex issues and communicate technical solutions clearly.
- Strong attention to detail, ownership, and cross-functional collaboration skills.
Nice to Have
- Experience with Semrush or similar SEO and digital marketing platforms.
- Experience handling billing, subscription, and account-related requests.
- Experience creating internal documentation or training support teams.
About the perks
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby & team building budget allowance
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
A little more about us
Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.
Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.
We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.
About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once your resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.