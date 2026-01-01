Technical Support Specialist (Technical Support Team)

Semrush is a brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. We unify SEO authority and AI visibility, so brands are found, cited, and chosen everywhere search happens. That’s how Semrush gained the trust of over 28 million users—from scaling startups to Fortune 500 companies.

Here, you own the way you work, but we move as one unbeatable team.

We don’t just lead the market, we’re busy creating the world where Semrush is an unfair advantage for every marketer.

We move fast in ways to help you grow. Here, you have room to experiment, keep what works, and learn quickly from what doesn’t.

Ready to share our ambition and make an impact? Then, this role may be for you.

About the role

1. Technical Support & Troubleshooting

Investigate and resolve complex technical, product-related, billing, and account issues escalated by CS, CSM, and Sales teams.

Troubleshoot issues related to SEO, website functionality, and Semrush products.

Handle advanced billing, subscription, and account operations using authorized internal tools.

Identify recurring issues, investigate root causes, and recommend solutions.

2. Cross-Functional Collaboration & Stakeholder Communication

Work closely with Product and Development teams to investigate technical issues, communicate findings, and support resolution.

Manage technical escalations and ensure clear communication between teams.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to address operational challenges, share insights, and support process improvements.

Participate in side projects and cross-functional initiatives aimed at improving products, internal tools, and support workflows.

3. Knowledge Sharing & Team Enablement

Provide training and technical guidance to CS specialists across different locations.

Identify knowledge gaps and help colleagues strengthen their technical and product expertise.

Create, maintain, and improve internal documentation, troubleshooting guides, and knowledge base materials.

Share best practices and solutions to recurring or particularly challenging cases.

4. Continuous Improvement

Identify recurring technical issues and provide actionable feedback to Product and Development teams.

Contribute to optimizing support processes, escalation workflows, and case handling quality.

Proactively suggest improvements that enhance team efficiency and customer experience.

About you

Move together. Raise the bar. Learn fast—grow faster. That’s the default. And here’s what else is needed to succeed in this role:

Must Have

Previous experience in technical or customer support within a SaaS environment .

Hands-on experience with SEO and a solid understanding of SEO principles and tools.

Good understanding of web technologies, including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Strong analytical, troubleshooting, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to investigate complex issues and communicate technical solutions clearly.

Strong attention to detail, ownership, and cross-functional collaboration skills.

Nice to Have

Experience with Semrush or similar SEO and digital marketing platforms.

Experience handling billing, subscription, and account-related requests.

Experience creating internal documentation or training support teams.

About the perks



Unlimited PTO

Hobby & team building budget allowance

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

A little more about us

Semrush is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact.

Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across GEO, SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA with a global presence across North America, Europe and Asia.



We’ve built something people are proud to be part of. And the awards agree: Great Place to Work, DEI Workplace, Diversity Champion Award, International Inclusion Award, Most Women Friendly Employers, Best Place for Working Parents. All thanks to 1700+ employees who build the company every day.



About our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Ready to be a part of this mission? Join us!