Measurement and reporting of paid advertising activity, including producing reports and communicating the results to internal stakeholders

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role ABM Specialist for those who don’t shy away from bold marketing campaigns creation.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of hands-on ABM/ABX experience, ideally in B2B SaaS

3+ years of hands-on paid acquisition/performance experience

Strong knowledge of campaign optimization practices to maximize CVRs while achieving CPA goals

Working experience with ABM tools such as 6sense, Demandbase, or Terminus

Strong quantitative skills, with the ability to quickly analyze data and take action on it

A thorough understanding of full-funnel search, display, and social campaigns

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English

Attention to detail and time management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills, including verbal and written communication skills

Not required, but a plus

Ability to travel internationally when required

You are Data-Driven: You are passionate about data & insighs and have a deep understanding of how sistematically improve performance.

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges in the ever-evolving world of design.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are currently hiring an experienced Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Specialist to help the Demand Generation team build a strong pipeline for the Sales team. This role focuses on targeting decision-makers in large organizations through digital channels to generate high-quality Marketing Qualified Leads (MQLs).



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.