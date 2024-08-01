Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilizing strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills

Efficiently reach out to the 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc. )

Work with an CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Account Executive - ENT (Brazil) for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

Portuguese proficiency Level C2

English proficiency Level C2

Spanish language could also be valued

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education & experience

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, & exceeding targets

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, & time management

Excellent negotiation skills & knowledge of managing procurement

1+ year of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc

Impeccable verbal & written communication, listening, & problem-solving skills

Ready to grow - you’re self-motivated, adaptive & an agile learner

Ready to succeed- you’re independent & success-driven, but still a team player

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Google Suite Knowledge

Slack Software

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.







We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh – call it what you like ;)



Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.