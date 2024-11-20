Enterprise Account Executive (France & Middle East)

About Semrush Sales

Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.

Our sales team is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic Enterprise Account Executive to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.

As Enterprise Account Executive for France & Middle East, you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.

We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute strategic account plans.

You’ll collaborate with Sales Engineers, SDRs, Business Value Consultants, Leadership, and Channel Development to consistently exceed quotas and drive growth.

By the Numbers (Q3 2024):

$401M ARR

117,000+ paying customers

1.1M+ freemium users

Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, and Samsung.

To learn more about our business and vision please see the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.





