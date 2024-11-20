Enterprise Account Executive (France & Middle East)
About Semrush Sales
Semrush’s Sales team empowers businesses to thrive in digital marketing with cutting-edge tools for SEO, content, Data, advertising, and more. Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we provide the tools, training, and support needed to exceed goals, maximise earnings, and grow your career—all while delivering impactful results.
Our sales team is growing over 100% year-over-year, and we’re looking for a dynamic Enterprise Account Executive to fuel this momentum, drive growth, and solidify Semrush’s position as the global leader in digital marketing.
As Enterprise Account Executive for France & Middle East, you’ll own bookings growth, secure new logos, and expand existing relationships.
We’re seeking a results-oriented self-starter with a proven ability to build pipelines, develop opportunities, and execute strategic account plans.
You’ll collaborate with Sales Engineers, SDRs, Business Value Consultants, Leadership, and Channel Development to consistently exceed quotas and drive growth.
By the Numbers (Q3 2024):
- $401M ARR
- 117,000+ paying customers
- 1.1M+ freemium users
Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from multinational corporations including HSBC, LG, and Samsung.
To learn more about our business and vision please see the Semrush Analyst Day 2024 presentation from New York City.
What You’ll Do:
- Market Insights and Partnerships: Provide feedback on market trends, identify new opportunities, and foster channel partnerships to drive growth.
- Develop and Execute Sales Strategies: Create and implement sales plans for your territory to meet and exceed quotas through effective prospecting, qualifying, and closing opportunities.
- Manage a Robust Pipeline: Build and maintain a strong pipeline, advancing strategic transactions through the sales process.
- Drive New Growth: Identify and win new business while expanding relationships with mid-enterprise accounts.
- Deliver Strategic Presentations: Present Semrush solutions in complex environments, aligning value with client needs.
Tasks in the role
- Provide feedback on market trends, identify new opportunities, and foster channel partnerships to drive growth.
- Create and implement sales plans for your territory to meet and exceed quotas through effective prospecting, qualifying, and closing opportunities.
- Build and maintain a strong pipeline, advancing strategic transactions through the sales process.
- Collaborate with Sales Engineers, SDRs, Business Value Consultants, Leadership, and Channel Development to consistently exceed quotas and drive growth.
- Identify and win new business while expanding relationships with mid-enterprise accounts.
- Present Semrush solutions in complex environments, aligning value with client needs.
Experience You’ll Need:
- 5+ years tech sales experience (selling IT infrastructure or SaaS).
- Fluency in French & English and Arabic language
- Proven success landing new logos and driving high-value deals using value based methodologies like MEDDIC, MEDDPICC, Sandler, or Command of the Message.
- Strong track record of selling to Fortune 1000 end users and navigating complex sales cycles.
- Experience working with channel partners.
- Highly driven, goal-oriented, and results-focused.
- Demonstrated success selling complex solutions.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Team building
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimisation, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, colour, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs