Account Executive - Mid-Market Middle East
Are you ready to be part of something big?
We’re hiring for a Account Executive Mid-Market, Middle East on our Sales Team!
In this role, you’ll engage with key decision-makers, forge impactful relationships with some of the world’s most influential organisations, and directly contribute to the growth of Semrush.
Why Semrush?
We are a global leader in online marketing technology, meeting market demand with rapid scaling. Don’t miss the chance to join our unstoppable momentum and make history with us!
Some highlights of our success include:
- $416M+ Annual Recurring Revenue
- 117,000+ paying customers worldwide
- 1.1M+ freemium users
- Exceptional demand for our new Enterprise platform, with deals secured from global giants like Nike, P&G, Tesla, FedEx, Samsung, and Amazon, among others.
- If you’re looking for a role where your impact will be visible and meaningful, we’d love to hear from you.
Tasks in the role
- Drive revenue growth by managing the sales cycle with Mid-Market level accounts
- Identify and engage key decision-makers within target organisations
- Build lasting partnerships with some of the world’s most influential companies
- Collaborate across teams to ensure customer success and satisfaction
- Stay up-to-date on industry trends to provide value-driven recommendations
- Act as a trusted advisor, delivering solutions that address complex digital marketing challenges
What we’re looking for
- Proven 3+ years of experience in Mid-Market, or Enterprise sales, SaaS sales, or a similar customer-facing role
- Arabic & English language
- A results-driven approach with a history of consistently exceeding targets
- Strong communication and relationship-building skills
- An understanding of digital marketing trends and SEO concepts, or sold into Marketing Persona’s (preferred but not required)
- A self-starter mindset with the ability to work independently and as part of a team coming from outbound based organisations
- Not required, but a plus
- Experience selling to Mid-Market, or Enterprise accounts in industries such as retail, finance, SaaS, or marketing agencies ($250m + in annual revenues)
- Familiarity with CRM tools and data-driven selling strategies
- Enthusiasm for working in a fast paced, constantly evolving environment
Alignment with our core values:
- Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves;
- Sense of Ownership, as because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in;
- Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better;
A bit about the team
The Sales team is at the forefront of empowering businesses to achieve online visibility and digital marketing success.
Through our One Semrush selling approach and world-class enablement programs, we equip our team with the tools, resources, and training needed to:
- Exceed sales goals
- Maximise earning potential
- Deliver meaningful results for our clients
- To learn more about our business and vision, explore the Semrush Analyst Day 2024. presentation from New York City
https://investors.semrush.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2024/Semrush-Analyst-Day-2024-2024-HESyJOxawl/default.aspx
- We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably:
This offer stands for the remote work format, but you’re always welcome in our offices (where applicable)
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Team building
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We've been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.