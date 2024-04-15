SMB Account Executive (US & Canada Markets)

Contribute feedback to the larger Semrush organization by utilising strong analytical thinking, presentation, and problem-solving skills.

Efficiently reach out to the 100% of your customer portfolio on a monthly basis. No stone left unturned.

Work with a Product Specialist to introduce your book of business to and sell Semrush newest product offerings.

Meet or exceed the daily/weekly/monthly activities to reach targets (KPIs, such as number of calls, connections, demos, emails, etc.).

Work with an CSM to ensure high customer retention within your book of business.

Deliver a value based selling experience to our customers based on automation and customer behavior.

Identify and close cross-sell/up-sell opportunities using the Semrush suite of products.

Maintain strong relationships with existing customers, understanding their business needs and providing additional Semrush Solutions to optimize growth.

Create, preserve, and grow relationships within a designated book of business through prospecting, sales calls, and rapport-building.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role SMB Account Executive for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Who we are looking for

Two or more years of experience in sales or business development role.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and present verbally and in writing.

Technically savvy and adaptable in a constantly changing environment. Ability to quickly master new technology.

Knowledge of the internet and social media.

A high degree of independent thinking and self-responsibility.

Self-motivated, outgoing, and able to meet monthly deadlines and achieve results.

Strong enthusiasm and positivity along with a commitment to creating excellent experiences.

A growth mindset with the willingness to learn and develop professionally.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team environment.

Knowledge of Excel/Word/Google Docs/Gmail/Salesforce or CRM.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

Presentation Skills within a virtual environment.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.