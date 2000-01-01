First Name*

Email*

Phone Number*

attach_file Attach your resume/CV (max. 3Mb)

Comment (optional)

Additional information :

Your current location (city, state, country)

Are you legally authorized to work in the US? Are you legally authorized to work in the US? keyboard_arrow_down

Will you now or in the future require sponsorship? Will you now or in the future require sponsorship? keyboard_arrow_down

Desired pay (base, commission, OTE, etc.)

LinkedIn Profile URL

How many years have you sold SaaS solutions?

Have you ever sold Martech, digital marketing, or online visibility SaaS solutions? Have you ever sold Martech, digital marketing, or online visibility SaaS solutions? keyboard_arrow_down

Have you ever sold customer experience (CX) SaaS solutions Have you ever sold customer experience (CX) SaaS solutions keyboard_arrow_down

What average sale cycle lengths are you most familiar with? What average sale cycle lengths are you most familiar with? keyboard_arrow_down

What average deal sizes are you most familiar with (ARR)? What average deal sizes are you most familiar with (ARR)?keyboard_arrow_down

How large is your assigned territory or book of business? (How many accounts/clients are you responsible for at any one time?)

Have you ever had quota targets specifically for expansion sales (upsell and cross)? Have you ever had quota targets specifically for expansion sales (upsell and cross)?keyboard_arrow_down