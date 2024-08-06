Account Executive SMB DACH
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
Position: Account Executive SMB DACH (German-speaking)
This role is for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. A position for those who are goal and success-oriented.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify new opportunities and qualify leads
- Drive a funnel of qualified leads to closure
- Effectively discover and grade the implications of a lead’s problem
- Create compelling content with a clear goal in mind: Qualify leads and win new clients
- Prepare and present business case presentations for leads
- Lead and close negotiations
- Manage and close procurement of accounts and handover to customer success
- Contribute and take pride in all team targets
- Manage and exceed your own personal targets
- Kompyte journey consultation—conducting research, asking the right questions, understanding the goals, and applying our solution (as well as industry best practices) to their business processes
- Business acumen: Measure and improve competitive intelligence, enable product marketing and sales KPIs
Who We Are Looking For:
- Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education and experience
- 3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: Prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, and exceeding targets
- Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, and time management
- Excellent negotiation skills and knowledge of managing procurement
- 1+ years of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.
- Impeccable verbal and written communication, listening, and problem-solving skills
- Ready to grow: You’re self-motivated, adaptive, and an agile learner
- Ready to succeed: You’re independent and success-driven but still a team player
- Native or bilingual German & English
They Say There Are No Perfect Candidates, But That Might Well Be You, If:
- You have Google Suite knowledge
- Slack software
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.
A Bit About the Team:
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
Work Format:
- FLEX: This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: Some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of working. Proven!
- REMOTE: This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh—call it what you like ;)
- Work format choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both. Location dependent.
For EU:
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, A Little More About Our Company:
We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Who We Are Looking For:
Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education and experience.
3+ years of experience in B2B software sales:
Prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, and exceeding targets.
Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, and time management.
Excellent negotiation skills and knowledge of managing procurement.
1+ years of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimisation, etc.
Impeccable verbal and written communication, listening, and problem-solving skills.
Ready to grow: You’re self-motivated, adaptive, and an agile learner
Ready to succeed: You’re independent and success-driven but still a team player.
Native or bilingual German & English
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, colour, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Other vacancies
Is there a way to speak about all the teams at our Company that make Semrush the way it is? Oh yes, there is! Are we going to update this section on a regular basis? Oh yes, we are! Because our people are our main value and top priority.
We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.
If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs