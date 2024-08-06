Hi there!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Position: Account Executive SMB DACH (German-speaking)

This role is for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world. A position for those who are goal and success-oriented.

Key Responsibilities:

Identify new opportunities and qualify leads

Drive a funnel of qualified leads to closure

Effectively discover and grade the implications of a lead’s problem

Create compelling content with a clear goal in mind: Qualify leads and win new clients

Prepare and present business case presentations for leads

Lead and close negotiations

Manage and close procurement of accounts and handover to customer success

Contribute and take pride in all team targets

Manage and exceed your own personal targets

Kompyte journey consultation —conducting research, asking the right questions, understanding the goals, and applying our solution (as well as industry best practices) to their business processes

—conducting research, asking the right questions, understanding the goals, and applying our solution (as well as industry best practices) to their business processes Business acumen: Measure and improve competitive intelligence, enable product marketing and sales KPIs

Who We Are Looking For:

Degree in marketing, economics, or an acceptable combination of education and experience

3+ years of experience in B2B software sales: Prospecting, qualifying leads, closing deals, creating content follow-ups, and exceeding targets

Solid experience in sales methodologies, BANT qualification, meeting control, account development, and time management

Excellent negotiation skills and knowledge of managing procurement

1+ years of Martech/SalesTech and product marketing strategies, processes, positioning, messaging, sales conversion optimization, etc.

Impeccable verbal and written communication, listening, and problem-solving skills

Ready to grow: You're self-motivated, adaptive, and an agile learner

Ready to succeed: You're independent and success-driven but still a team player

You’re independent and success-driven but still a team player Native or bilingual German & English

They Say There Are No Perfect Candidates, But That Might Well Be You, If:

You have Google Suite knowledge

Slack software

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better.

A Bit About the Team:

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

Work Format:

FLEX: This offer stands for the "hybrid" work format: Some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it's an efficient way of working. Proven!

REMOTE: This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh—call it what you like ;)

This offer stands for the remote work format. Digital nomadism, #wfh—call it what you like ;) Work format choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both. Location dependent.

For EU:

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, A Little More About Our Company:

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.