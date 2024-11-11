Accounting Manager (EU Accounting Team)

Ensure monthly account reconciliations meet established standards and criteria, identifying and correcting any discrepancies to ensure an accurate reflection of the financial position of the company

Responsible for the oversight of the month-end close process for our 2 German entities, ensuring all key deadlines are met

We are seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to oversee the monthly financial process in our German locations. This position plays a vital role in the company’s financial management, which includes ownership of the monthly close process, payroll, and compliance support. The ideal candidate is a highly self-motivated self-starter, a natural problem solver, demonstrates a willingness to adapt to a changing environment, and has a desire to drive improvement in processes to increase efficiency.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Accounting Manager role for those who possess a strong sense for detail, analytical skills and are ready to combat discrepancies in financial records.

Who we are looking for

Degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field required

Minimum of 5 years of related accounting experience

Previous experience in multi-currency and multi-country report preparation

Previous experience in large multinational organizations and high-growth companies will be a valuable asset

Strong English and German communication skills, both written and verbal to communicate daily with colleagues and third parties

Microsoft Office skills, with an excellent Excel working knowledge

Experience in ERP systems—previous experience in Oracle and Datev software is preferred

Exceptional time management skills, meeting all processing and reporting deadlines

Attention to detail with a high level of accuracy

Not required, but a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Accounting Department plays a vital role in the business, providing accurate financial results while ensuring compliance with all statutory requirements.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.