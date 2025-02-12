AI Workflow Architect (Marketing Operations Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our AI Workflow Architect role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.
Tasks in the role
- You’ll dive headfirst into our marketing processes and figure out where we waste the most time
- Evaluate current marketing workflows, pinpointing bottlenecks and repetitive tasks
- Build both supervised (co-pilot) and fully automated (autopilot) AI systems (e.g., reporting, predictive modeling, content generation)
- Use data insights to inform changes, track progress, and measure the impact of automation
- Provide regular support to teams adopting new AI tools or processes
- Monitor emerging AI trends and recommend relevant solutions to maintain efficiency
- Track whether these automation changes actually save time and money, and you’ll tweak or rebuild them if they don’t: when things break, you’ll figure out the fix
Who we are looking for
- You love data, you're a fan of AI and automation, and you thrive on finding new ways to make marketing operations run themselves
- You see a slow, manual process and immediately want to tear it apart and put it back together in a fraction of time
- You know your way around AI and automation, with a few years of hands-on experience with no-code solutions
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, as we are always looking to make things better
What you know and have experience in:
- Using AI tools and automation systems
- Building and deploying AI agents
- Connecting different tools using APIs
- Data visualization and analysis
- You have worked and experimented with Relevance AI, Make, Cassidy.ai, Bardeen, n8n, Cursor, Replit, ChatGPT, Claude, Cuppa, and Bubble
Not required, but a plus
- You’re also comfortable explaining tricky concepts in simple terms and can educate teams on AI tools and use cases
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh.
- Flexible working hours
- Unlimited PTO
- Flexi Benefit for your hobby
- Employee Support Program
- Loss of family member financial aid
- Employee Resource Groups
- Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
- Corporate events
- Teambuilding
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged from applying! We are committed to ensuring that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Marketing
The Marketing team does much more than just promote and advertise Semrush products. They also inspire marketers around the world with their work.
Colleagues from this team are responsible for establishing marketing strategies and conducting market target audience research. They work with content, create and implement advertising campaigns through multiple promotion channels. The team is also closely involved with the Development, Design, Customer Success, and Sales teams. Web content, newsletters, banners, references in the media–all this is created by our Marketing experts.
The Marketing team is truly international and dispersed across the globe. But despite the differences in locations and time zones, our teams work tirelessly together on their common goal: to support one billion marketers in achieving their goals. Can we do it? Certainly!