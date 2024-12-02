Analyst Relations Manager (Brand Experience Team)
Tasks in the role
- Oversee Strategy and Execution of Analyst Relations Activity: Define and implement a comprehensive AR program aligned with Semrush’s business goals, bolstering our placement in top industry research and enhancing our reputation with key analyst firms
- Manage and Develop Analyst Relationships: Build and maintain strong relationships with firms like Gartner, Forrester, IDC, 451, Ovum, and emerging boutique analysts, ensuring Semrush is actively engaged and well-represented in their research
- Facilitate Engagement across Teams: Create connections and manage collaboration between analysts and internal stakeholders, including product owners, marketing managers, and executive leadership, to provide timely, relevant information and insights
- Coordinate AR Activities and Agency Operations: Manage day-to-day AR activities, including inquiry calls, briefings, quarterly business reviews, and in-person or virtual meetings (as permitted). Work with any AR agency partners to ensure seamless execution of the AR strategy.
- Create and Deliver Analyst Content: Develop and manage content for analysts, including presentations, briefings, and product updates, ensuring consistency and alignment with Semrush’s brand and messaging
- Monitor Research Agendas: Track analysts’ upcoming research agendas and proactively influence their focus areas to align with Semrush’s strategic priorities
- Leverage Analyst Engagements for Credibility: Use analyst interactions to strengthen Semrush’s position as a market leader, ensuring that insights from these engagements are effectively leveraged across marketing and product teams
- Measure and Report AR Program Impact: Develop metrics to evaluate the performance of AR activities, such as volume and quality of analyst coverage, share of voice, and placement in reports, providing regular updates to internal stakeholders
- Synthesize and Submit Written Responses: Collaborate with cross-company stakeholders to develop and refine written responses for analyst submissions, ensuring clarity and alignment with Semrush’s strategic goals
Who we are looking for
- You have a track record of managing relationships with major analyst firms and aligning AR strategies with business objectives
- You excel at collaborating across teams, connecting dots between analysts and internal stakeholders to drive impactful outcomes
- You are a strategic thinker who thrives in a fast-paced, dynamic environment, consistently delivering high-quality results
- You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
- Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
- Employee Assistance Program
- 401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
- Unlimited PTO
- Paid parental leave
- Short-term and Long-term Disability
- Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
- Travel Insurance
- Corporate Events
- Snacks, coffee, tea
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
