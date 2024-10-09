Analytics Engineer (Data Product & Research Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Analytics Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality and participate in improving Semrush’s analytics tools.

Bachelor's degree in STEM, Economics, Business Analysis, or a related field is preferred

Solid foundation in math, probability theory, and statistics

2+ years of experience in data engineering, data analysis, data science, or a related field. Software engineering experience is a plus.

High proficiency in SQL and relational databases

Proficiency in Python, including advanced data manipulation

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Familiarity with airflow, DBT (and Jinja), git, and cloud-based platforms (GCP)

Experience in being responsible for complex multistep data pipelines or analytical projects, including working with conceptual & logical data modeling, data schemas, and ELT/ETL steps

Proficiency in data visualization and BI (Tableau)

Proficiency with airflow, DBT (and Jinja), git, or cloud-based platforms (GCP)

Experience with bash is a plus

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



