Marketing Analytics Project Manager (Paid Traffic Agency)

Tasks in the role
End-to-End Project Management: Manage and execute analytics projects from inception to completion, ensuring timely delivery, quality control, and alignment with business objectives
MTA Implementation: Lead the implementation of new Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) systems to enhance marketing effectiveness
MMM Coordination: Coordinate the marketing mix modeling (MMM) implementation project to optimize marketing spending and improve ROAS
Data gathering: from various digital marketing channels such as Google Analytics, social media platforms, email campaigns, and CRM systems. Ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and quality of data collected
Objective Tracking: Enhance the tracking of objectives to better measure campaign success
Dashboard Improvements: Follow up on and drive enhancements in dashboard functionalities for better data visualization and accessibility
Data analysis: Performing in-depth analysis of marketing campaigns to measure effectiveness, ROI, and identify areas for improvement
Propose Enhancements: Recommend and implement new measurement, tracking, and data visualization tools and techniques to improve overall analytics capabilities
Incremental Testing: Champion incremental testing and diminishing return projects to identify the most effective marketing strategies and channels
Cross-Department Liaison: Act as a key liaison between Digital Marketing, Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Martech, and Infrastructure teams to ensure cohesive project execution and alignment with broader business goals
Who we are looking for
Technical Skills
- Proficiency in analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, or similar platforms
- Experience with MTA and MMM tools and methodologies
- Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar
- Knowledge of SQL, Python, R, or other data manipulation languages is a plus
Soft Skills
- Excellent project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills to work with cross-functional teams
- Ability to translate complex data and analytics concepts into actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders
- Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Proactive and self-motivated with a continuous improvement mindset
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Data Science, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in analytics project management within a digital marketing environment
- Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering analytics projects
Not required, but a plus
- Strong understanding of programmatic advertising and bid optimization techniques
- Familiarity with social media analytics tools
- Understanding of AI and machine learning applications in marketing analytics is a plus
- Relevant certifications in project management (PMP, Scrum, etc. ) are a plus
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Analytics Project Manager to oversee and drive the end-to-end management of tracking and analytics projects within our digital marketing team. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background in analytics, exceptional project management skills, and the ability to act as a bridge between various departments to ensure seamless project execution and impactful outcomes.
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
- You are Data-Driven: You are passionate about data & insights and deeply understand how to systematically improve performance.
- You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement.
- You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
