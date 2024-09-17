Marketing Analytics Project Manager (Paid Traffic Agency)

Data gathering: from various digital marketing channels such as Google Analytics, social media platforms, email campaigns, and CRM systems. Ensuring the accuracy, consistency, and quality of data collected

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Marketing Analytics Project Manager for those who value interaction with customers, understand risk management and can streamline chaotic processes in a couple of meetings.

Who we are looking for

Technical Skills



Proficiency in analytics tools such as Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, or similar platforms

Experience with MTA and MMM tools and methodologies

Proficiency in data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar

Knowledge of SQL, Python, R, or other data manipulation languages is a plus

Soft Skills



Excellent project management skills, including the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Effective communication and interpersonal skills to work with cross-functional teams

Ability to translate complex data and analytics concepts into actionable insights for non-technical stakeholders

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Proactive and self-motivated with a continuous improvement mindset

Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business, Data Science, or a related field. Master’s degree preferred

Minimum of 5 years of experience in analytics project management within a digital marketing environment

Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering analytics projects

Not required, but a plus

Strong understanding of programmatic advertising and bid optimization techniques

Familiarity with social media analytics tools

Understanding of AI and machine learning applications in marketing analytics is a plus

Relevant certifications in project management (PMP, Scrum, etc. ) are a plus

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Analytics Project Manager to oversee and drive the end-to-end management of tracking and analytics projects within our digital marketing team. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background in analytics, exceptional project management skills, and the ability to act as a bridge between various departments to ensure seamless project execution and impactful outcomes.



They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You are Data-Driven: You are passionate about data & insights and deeply understand how to systematically improve performance.

You embody our core values: Trust, as we value open communication and authenticity; Sense of Ownership, as you believe in the importance of dedication and commitment; and Enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always striving for improvement.

You have a strong willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new challenges.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.