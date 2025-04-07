Art Director (Brand & Digital Design)
This is our Art Director role for those with expertise in visual branding, communication and digital design.
The Marketing Design Agency is responsible for the brand’s visual identity, as well as promotion of the company’s brand and products as part of integrated promo campaigns across different channels. The agency consists of four teams embracing the fields of Motion Design & Promo, Branding & Graphic Design, Social Media & Content Design, Web Design & Development.
Tasks in the role
- As an Art Director, you will lead a multidisciplinary team of designers (brand, communication, web and email design)
- Visual branding and communication design: Develop, maintain, and improve Semrush's core brand and sub-brands' visual language, photography style, visual guidelines and templates for various channels and asset types
- Event branding: Lead visual identity and design of assets for Semrush events
- Promo and advertising: Participate in developing visual concepts for advertising campaigns and other promotional activities, oversee the creation of campaign style packs, and design production of campaign-related assets
- Lead briefings/debriefings with internal customer teams, design team briefings, and concept presentations to internal customers
- Oversee the quality of everyday task execution, incl. Various separate one-off tasks (landing pages, emails, layout design, key presentations, banners, SWAG items, office interiors, etc. )
- Collaborate with other Creative Agency sub-teams (Creative Team, Motion Design, Content Design Team), building an effective workflow to interact with other teams
- Manage and develop a team of strong professionals and improve team processes (in terms of efficiency, visual and creative quality standards, the team’s portfolio, and visibility)
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years of experience as an art director managing a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking team in a branding/design/digital agency and/or in-house (experience with direct reports required)
- Strong portfolio that consists of complex projects in required fields: brand and event identity, visual identity for advertising campaigns, promotional landing pages, design guidelines, and long-term brand design support and development
- Experience working with digital brands is a must
- Profound skills in layout design & typography, experience working both with photography- and illustration-based brand identity
- Advanced skills in creating meaningful and functional visual mood/style/reference boards to guide and inspire design and client teams on projects
- Deep understanding of digital design principles (promo landing pages, adaptability, interactivity, on-page animation)
- Deep understanding of printing and prepress processes
- Excellent skills with AI-generated imagery (MJ, Recraft, Magnific, etc. , adjusting style and realism). Experience in implementing AI tools and automation into design and creative workflows will be a great advantage
- Up-to-date with the latest visual communication trends: broad outlook in graphic and digital design, modern typography, icon design, photography styles, 2D/3D illustration, advertising, and AI in the creative industry
- Excellent communication, leadership, and presentation skills: task setting, delegation, smart team management, feedback culture, and ability to listen, hear and inspire
- Experience onboarding external executors and overseeing the work of freelancers
- Mastery of Adobe CS (PS/AI/ID) and Figma advanced
Not required, but a plus
- You have a perfect understanding of how a digital brand interacts with the audience in a modern digital environment. You have a holistic approach to the big digital brand ecosystem regarding functionality, high-level aesthetics, and creativity
- You have hands-on skills in 3D, animation, video editing and/or photography
- You have experience in the field of art direction of motion design and 3D (statics/animation)
- You have a pool of high-quality freelancers in different fields of communication design
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
