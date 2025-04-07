Art Director (Brand & Digital Design)

The Marketing Design Agency is responsible for the brand’s visual identity, as well as promotion of the company’s brand and products as part of integrated promo campaigns across different channels. The agency consists of four teams embracing the fields of Motion Design & Promo, Branding & Graphic Design, Social Media & Content Design, Web Design & Development.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Art Director role for those with expertise in visual branding, communication and digital design.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience as an art director managing a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking team in a branding/design/digital agency and/or in-house (experience with direct reports required)

Strong portfolio that consists of complex projects in required fields: brand and event identity, visual identity for advertising campaigns, promotional landing pages, design guidelines, and long-term brand design support and development

Experience working with digital brands is a must

Profound skills in layout design & typography, experience working both with photography- and illustration-based brand identity

Advanced skills in creating meaningful and functional visual mood/style/reference boards to guide and inspire design and client teams on projects

Deep understanding of digital design principles (promo landing pages, adaptability, interactivity, on-page animation)

Deep understanding of printing and prepress processes

Excellent skills with AI-generated imagery (MJ, Recraft, Magnific, etc. , adjusting style and realism). Experience in implementing AI tools and automation into design and creative workflows will be a great advantage

Up-to-date with the latest visual communication trends: broad outlook in graphic and digital design, modern typography, icon design, photography styles, 2D/3D illustration, advertising, and AI in the creative industry

Excellent communication, leadership, and presentation skills: task setting, delegation, smart team management, feedback culture, and ability to listen, hear and inspire

Experience onboarding external executors and overseeing the work of freelancers

Mastery of Adobe CS (PS/AI/ID) and Figma advanced

Not required, but a plus

You have a perfect understanding of how a digital brand interacts with the audience in a modern digital environment. You have a holistic approach to the big digital brand ecosystem regarding functionality, high-level aesthetics, and creativity

You have hands-on skills in 3D, animation, video editing and/or photography

You have experience in the field of art direction of motion design and 3D (statics/animation)

You have a pool of high-quality freelancers in different fields of communication design

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

