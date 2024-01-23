Golang Developer (Samurai Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Golang Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

Three years of experience in commercial development.

Expert knowledge of Go and having your own projects will be a plus.

Solid knowledge of Linux and Bash.

Networking experience, knowledge of data structures and algorithms.

Experience with SQL.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have experience in solving problems with performance and memory usage in high-load projects.

Experience with PostgreSQL.

Experience with ClickHouse.

Ability to deploy (CI, Ansible) and maintain your code (monitoring).

Programming experience in C, C++.

Experience with ML (Machine Learning).

Experience with NLP (Natural Language Processing).

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

Our Samurai Team has a lot of exciting tech challenges! We are developing the Keyword Manager—a tool for keyword research and analysis. It is one of the most important parts of a digital marketing specialist’s work. We have the largest database of words and languages on the market, which we process and display to the user so that their workflow can be as quick and efficient as possible. There are more and more tasks every day, so we are looking for a new colleague—Golang Developer.You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Technologies we use

Frontend: Rescript, JS, React.

Backend: Golang, PostgreSQL, Redis.

Testing with Kotlin: Selenide, Retrofit, TestNG. Go: testing.

And: GitLab CI, Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Sentry.

Operating systems

Ubuntu/Mac.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We've been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.