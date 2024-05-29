Golang Developer (Phantom Team)

Writing code that not only works but is also easy to understand, maintain, and test

Developing new functionality, starting from implementation design up to release and production

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Backend Developer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for

5+ years of commercial software development experience

2+ years of Go development experience

Ability and experience in independent development

Ability and experience in testing code and applications

Hands-on experience of system operations and/or DevOps practices

Understanding base principles and hands-on experience with modern orchestration systems (we use Kubernetes)

Experience with Cloud Providers (we use Google Cloud)

Experience with continuous delivery applications by Docker containers (we use Gitlab CI)

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You share ownership of the product you develop

You have an understanding of project management techniques (we practice Kanban development process and believe in Agile philosophy)

You are familiar with best practices of API development (we implement grpc and OpenAPI protocols)

You are familiar with NodeJS and/or PHP and/or C

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Phantom Team belongs to the Base Infrastructure Department and is responsible for the development of internal services for Semrush developers. Last year, we launched an Internal Developers Portal, and currently, we are developing the Infrastructure Inventory (Infra-Inventory) system for the infrastructure back office. Infra-Inventory lets you get information about any infrastructure resource, identify its owner or responsible person, create automation for your services, and improve your analysis abilities.

The Phantom Team consists of one —Technical Owner. We’re willing to invest in the professional growth of our colleagues, so we’re happy to mentor them and regularly conduct code reviews.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.