Backend developer (Khaki Team)

Tasks in the role
Supporting an existing web application on Express
Designing and implementing new features in My Reports and developing a new Client Portal product
Improving the code base and getting rid of legacy
Peer code review
A detective-archaeological dig to fix the bugs, because the legacy is still alive
If you wish, you can participate in the development of not only technical, but also product solutions
Who we are looking for
Strong skills and proven experience working with NodeJS;
Excellent knowledge of JavaScript and TypeScript, with the ability to write clean and maintainable code;
At least 2-3 years of experience in back-end development;
Hands-on experience with relational databases like PostgreSQL and/or MySQL, and the ability to write optimized SQL queries;
Understanding of containerization principles and experience working with Docker containers.
Not required, but a plus
Knowledge of DevOps practices, and experience with container orchestration and cloud platforms;
Experience with message broker systems for asynchronous communication;
Knowledge and experience in caching systems and in-memory databases like Redis;
Experience working with the NestJS framework for back-end development;
Experience with GraphQL for API development;
Familiarity with Prisma ORM for database interactions;
You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the teamIn the Khaki team, we are working on core features that provide Semrush users with the ability to export their data to .pdf reports smoothly and we keep on adjusting the reporting framework to the specifics of the integration interfaces to present perfectly visually shaped data to our clients
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
