Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Senior Golang Developer (Nexus Team) for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of commercial development experience

4+ years of development experience in Go

Experience working with relational databases and SQL

Knowledge of data structures and algorithms

Experience working with network stack

Strong knowledge of Linux and Bash

Not required, but a plus

You have experience in solving performance and memory usage problems in high-load projects

Experience with PostgreSQL

Experience with ClickHouse

Ability to deploy CI, Ansible, and maintain own code, monitoring

Experience with C and C++ programming

Experience with machine learning

Experience with Natural Language Processing

A bit about the team

The Ninja Team focuses on the Keyword Research tool group. This is one of the most important working areas for the modern internet marketer. We have the largest database of words and languages on the market, which we process and output to the user so that their workflow can be as fast and effective as possible. With you on the team: Product Owner, Technical Owner, DevOps Engineer, two Backends, Frontend, Full Stack Developer, and two QA engineers.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



