Python Backend Engineer (Enterprise Solutions Unit)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Python Backend Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

3+ years of strong software engineering fundamentals, including clean code practices and testing knowledge.

Proficiency in Python development.

Experience with container orchestration tools (e.g. Kubernetes) and Docker.

Proficient in setting up and maintaining CI/CD pipelines.

Familiarity with deployment processes and infrastructure management.

Ideally, knowledge in data engineering, with experience in building scalable and cost-effective data pipelines.

Motivated to grow both personally and professionally.

Excited to work in a fast-paced start-up-like environment and collaborate with Data Scientists to build innovative ML/AI systems.

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you if

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



Torch team is responsible for building ML-based automated workflows within the Semrush Enterprise Platform.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.