Senior Python Backend Developer (Diamond Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Senior Python Backend Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.

Who we are looking for

Strong expertise in Python, 3+ years of commercial development (FastAPI, Postgres, GCP).

Ability to research and write up tasks based on high-level product requirements, communicating the options and their trade-offs to the team.

Knowledge of Flask, FastAPI, asyncio, pytest.

Experience with PostgreSQL or any other RDBMS, including writing SQL requests.

Knowledge of design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven.

Understanding of gRPC and REST concepts and usage.

Ability to figure out their own work, being autonomous and proactive. Being ready for external communications and motivated to improve the overall team’s performance.

Friendly and cool-minded; able to productively communicate outside of their team without guidance, not afraid of conflicts of interest.

Ability to dive deep into a problem quickly, provide working solutions rather than perfect ones, being able to accept tradeoffs of implementation, and plan to pay them down at a later stage.

Not required, but a plus

You have experience working with large data arrays.

Experience with Docker.

Experience with Kubernetes.

Knowledge of Google Cloud Platform.

Ability to document and test your own code to a reasonable degree.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



The Diamond Team is one of the four teams dealing with billing (Payment Solution). We’re working on a big strategic project that will separate the logic of subscriptions and payments in code. This project requires a lot of communication inside and outside the Payment Solution department. After it is done, the Diamond team is supposed to take ownership of the internal Billing Admin panels.

There are six of us: one Product Owner, one Technical Owner, one Backend Developer, one Frontend Developer, one QA Engineer, and one DevOps Engineer. UX and UI designers work closely with all teams within the unit. Now, we are looking for a Backend Beveloper who likes to solve complex problems and is ready to make independent decisions.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.