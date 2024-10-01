Senior Python Backend Developer (Diamond Team)
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Senior Python Backend Developer role for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic.
Tasks in the role
Taking part in internal projects to develop and improve Semrush billing, starting from implementation design and up to release to production.
Taking part in managing the migration path for all other Semrush teams depending on the billing functionality.
Closely collaborating with other Payment Solution teams.
Continuous monitoring of already released features and reacting to alerts.
Who we are looking for
- Strong expertise in Python, 3+ years of commercial development (FastAPI, Postgres, GCP).
- Ability to research and write up tasks based on high-level product requirements, communicating the options and their trade-offs to the team.
- Knowledge of Flask, FastAPI, asyncio, pytest.
- Experience with PostgreSQL or any other RDBMS, including writing SQL requests.
- Knowledge of design principles and architectural patterns, especially event-driven.
- Understanding of gRPC and REST concepts and usage.
- Ability to figure out their own work, being autonomous and proactive. Being ready for external communications and motivated to improve the overall team’s performance.
- Friendly and cool-minded; able to productively communicate outside of their team without guidance, not afraid of conflicts of interest.
- Ability to dive deep into a problem quickly, provide working solutions rather than perfect ones, being able to accept tradeoffs of implementation, and plan to pay them down at a later stage.
Not required, but a plus
- You have experience working with large data arrays.
- Experience with Docker.
- Experience with Kubernetes.
- Knowledge of Google Cloud Platform.
- Ability to document and test your own code to a reasonable degree.
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.
The Diamond Team is one of the four teams dealing with billing (Payment Solution). We’re working on a big strategic project that will separate the logic of subscriptions and payments in code. This project requires a lot of communication inside and outside the Payment Solution department. After it is done, the Diamond team is supposed to take ownership of the internal Billing Admin panels.
There are six of us: one Product Owner, one Technical Owner, one Backend Developer, one Frontend Developer, one QA Engineer, and one DevOps Engineer. UX and UI designers work closely with all teams within the unit. Now, we are looking for a Backend Beveloper who likes to solve complex problems and is ready to make independent decisions.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
- It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
- Flexible working day start
- Unlimited PTO
- Hobby benefit
- Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
- Corporate events
- Training, courses, conferences
- Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
Talent Acquisition Specialist
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Product & Development
The name Product & Development (P&D) is self-explanatory. More than 50 teams are involved in creation and development of Semrush products.
Fun fact: many P&D teams are associated with a specific color–maroon, navy, orange, khaki, etc. Some teams opt for really unusual colors, like “avocado” or “coffee.” Instead of mundanity, we strive to enjoy bright daily routines. The spirit of creativity is in Semrush’s DNA.
In every location, the team set-up looks similar: the Product Owner is responsible for the tool development strategy. Then there are Backend, Frontend, or Fullstack developers, and a QA Engineer.
However, there are frequent exceptions. For example, some teams may include a Data Scientist or a DevOps Engineer, other teams–a Scrum Master.
The P&D team has bases in all our European locations: Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, Serbia, and Armenia. Our P&D colleagues work in sprints and believe that releasing a new feature on Friday might not be the best idea.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs