Senior BI Engineer ( Enterprise Solutions Unit )
As a Senior Business Intelligence Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing analytical dashboards using data analytics tools based on data from BigQuery or REST APIs. You need to ensure alignment with the stakeholders concerning business requirements, scalability, and performance of the dedicated dashboards. Your role will involve collaborating with Product Managers, Enterprise Clients, and Client Success Managers to define dedicated customer requirements for analytics reports and dashboards, and cross-functional work with developers, designers, and business stakeholders to develop and deliver high-quality analytics customer- facing dashboards.
Tasks in the role
- Develop analytics dashboards by creating detailed technical specifications, wireframes, and workflows to guide development
- Ensure solutions are scalable, maintainable, and secure, meeting both technical and business requirements
- Oversee the end-to-end development process, from initial concept to deployment of the BI Dashboards
- Lead hands-on development using report builder tools and custom coding where necessary
- Review and optimize performance of SQL statements
- Work closely with UX/UI designers to ensure user-centric design and functionality
- Partner with marketing and content teams to deliver flexible and easily manageable content solutions
- Engage with clients and internal stakeholders to gather and translate requirements into technical solutions
- Implement third-party integrations via app marketplaces like Zapier or REST APIs
- Automate workflows where possible to reduce manual effort and increase efficiency
- Conduct thorough testing of all solutions to ensure stability, functionality, and performance
- Implement and enforce best practices for code quality, security, and compliance
- Act as a subject matter expert for customer-facing BI dashboards and provide troubleshooting and issue resolution
Who we are looking for
- 5+ years in business intelligence tools and development of analytical dashboards
- Expert knowledge of SQL and SQL optimization
- Engineering and Business Information Systems/Technology or CS and Economics degree
- Experience with UX/UI design principles.
- Proficiency in working with APIs, webhooks, and third-party integrations
- Understanding of visualizing Digital Marketing and SEO data
Not required, but a plus
- Big plus would be experience working in a GoLang environment
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better during the interview process, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Semrush Enterprise Solutions Unit is building new and innovative solutions for large companies to unlock growth by answering recurring, complex, and unknown Digital Marketing related questions (semi) automatically. The team develops ground-breaking Enterprise SEO SaaS data-heavy platform solutions.
