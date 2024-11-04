Support social media strategies and content to engage the target audience, build community, and maintain brand relevance

Lead workshops and brainstorming sessions to generate new ideas, identify growth opportunities, and stay at the forefront of cultural, technological, and market trends

Be a product expert, understanding how Semrush solutions address the pain points of our enterprise audience, and use this knowledge to create targeted marketing initiatives

Set and manage the brand’s budget, ensuring cost-effective strategies that maximize ROI and key performance indicators (KPIs)

Track and analyze campaign performance, market trends, consumer data, and competitor activities to refine marketing strategies

Provide creative feedback to internal and external partners to ensure campaigns are on-brand and effectively communicate our message

Work closely with internal teams, such as revenue operations, paid media, and sales, to ensure brand consistency and create cohesive, impactful marketing campaigns

Develop and articulate the brand’s mission, vision, and value proposition, including positioning, messaging, and customer experience, with guidance from senior leadership

Collaborate with external partners, including agencies, vendors, and creators, to develop and execute high-impact, data-driven campaigns

Shape Semrush’s brand identity, reputation, and distinctiveness, ensuring alignment across all channels, including digital, print, and in-person interactions

Evolve Semrush's enterprise brand through creative activations, translating research and data into insights that fuel brand campaigns, product launches, experiential events, and more

Lead full-funnel brand strategies that enhance brand consideration and drive conversions from awareness through to purchase

This is our Brand Manager (Enterprise) role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

5+ years of experience in in-house marketing roles for Saas or B2B focused on enterprise brand management

Strong analytical skills to interpret data and translate insights into actionable plans

Advanced knowledge of consumer behavior, market segmentation, and targeting

Proven ability in content creation and storytelling

Experience with SEO/SEM techniques and related tools, including CRM software

Creative thinker with a results-driven approach

Knowledge of paid media strategies and experience in performance marketing

Adaptable in a fast-paced environment, with the flexibility to re-prioritize tasks as needed

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Not required, but a plus

You are passionate about branding initiatives that target enterprise audiences

You can collaborate effectively with marketing, sales, and product teams to develop brand strategies

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition, including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

