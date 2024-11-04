Brand Manager (Brand Experience Team)
Tasks in the role
Develop and execute brand strategies that enhance brand consideration and drive conversions through the entire marketing funnel, from awareness to purchase, specifically targeting the SEO and full-stack marketer segments
Evolve Semrush’s brand for the full-stack & SEO audience through data-backed insights, translating market research and SEO/SMB audience understanding into impactful brand campaigns, product launches, and experiential events
Shape and reinforce Semrush’s brand identity and distinctiveness across all channels—including digital, social, print, and in-person—to resonate with SEO professionals and full-stack marketers
Collaborate with external partners (agencies, vendors, and creators) to create and execute data-driven campaigns that appeal to the technical SEO audience’s need for data depth and accuracy, as well as the full-stack marketer’s need for a versatile digital marketing toolkit
Develop and articulate the brand’s mission, vision, and value proposition specific to the SEO and full-stack marketing audiences, focusing on positioning, messaging, and customer experience with senior leadership’s guidance
Work closely with internal teams, including revenue operations, paid media, and sales, to ensure brand consistency across all campaigns and create a cohesive brand experience for both technical SEO users and full-stack marketers
Provide creative feedback to internal and external partners to ensure campaigns effectively communicate Semrush’s value and differentiation for SEO and digital marketing professionals
Track and analyze campaign performance and competitor activities in the SEO and SMB markets to refine and enhance branding strategies
Set and manage the brand’s budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources to achieve maximum ROI and meet key performance indicators (KPIs)
Be a product expert, understanding how Semrush’s SEO and digital marketing solutions address the pain points of SEO specialists and full-stack marketers, and use this knowledge to craft targeted marketing initiatives
Lead workshops and brainstorming sessions to generate new ideas, identify growth opportunities, and stay updated on trends in SEO, digital marketing, and enterprise branding
Who we are looking for
7+ years of experience in in-house marketing roles, preferably within SaaS or B2B environments focused on branding for technical or data-driven audiences
Strong analytical skills to interpret data and translate insights into actionable plans
Advanced knowledge of consumer behavior, market segmentation, and targeting
Proven ability in content creation and storytelling
Experience with SEO/SEM techniques and related tools, including CRM software
Creative thinker with a results-driven approach
Knowledge of paid media strategies and experience in performance marketing
Adaptable in a fast-paced environment, with the flexibility to re-prioritize tasks as needed
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English
Not required, but a plus
You are passionate about branding initiatives that resonate with technical SEO experts and multi-talented digital marketers
You can collaborate effectively with marketing, sales, and product teams to develop brand strategies
You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh
Flexible working hours
Unlimited PTO
Flexi Benefit for your hobby
Employee Support Program
Loss of family member financial aid
Employee Resource Groups
Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office
Corporate events
Teambuilding
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
A little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.
We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.
