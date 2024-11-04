Brand Manager (Brand Experience Team)

Lead workshops and brainstorming sessions to generate new ideas, identify growth opportunities, and stay updated on trends in SEO, digital marketing, and enterprise branding

Be a product expert, understanding how Semrush’s SEO and digital marketing solutions address the pain points of SEO specialists and full-stack marketers, and use this knowledge to craft targeted marketing initiatives

Set and manage the brand’s budget, ensuring efficient allocation of resources to achieve maximum ROI and meet key performance indicators (KPIs)

Track and analyze campaign performance and competitor activities in the SEO and SMB markets to refine and enhance branding strategies

Provide creative feedback to internal and external partners to ensure campaigns effectively communicate Semrush’s value and differentiation for SEO and digital marketing professionals

Work closely with internal teams, including revenue operations, paid media, and sales, to ensure brand consistency across all campaigns and create a cohesive brand experience for both technical SEO users and full-stack marketers

Develop and articulate the brand’s mission, vision, and value proposition specific to the SEO and full-stack marketing audiences, focusing on positioning, messaging, and customer experience with senior leadership’s guidance

Collaborate with external partners (agencies, vendors, and creators) to create and execute data-driven campaigns that appeal to the technical SEO audience’s need for data depth and accuracy, as well as the full-stack marketer’s need for a versatile digital marketing toolkit

Shape and reinforce Semrush’s brand identity and distinctiveness across all channels—including digital, social, print, and in-person—to resonate with SEO professionals and full-stack marketers

Evolve Semrush’s brand for the full-stack & SEO audience through data-backed insights, translating market research and SEO/SMB audience understanding into impactful brand campaigns, product launches, and experiential events

Develop and execute brand strategies that enhance brand consideration and drive conversions through the entire marketing funnel, from awareness to purchase, specifically targeting the SEO and full-stack marketer segments

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Brand Manager (Brand Experience Team) role for idea generators, planning geniuses, and natural-born analysts.

Who we are looking for

7+ years of experience in in-house marketing roles, preferably within SaaS or B2B environments focused on branding for technical or data-driven audiences

Strong analytical skills to interpret data and translate insights into actionable plans

Advanced knowledge of consumer behavior, market segmentation, and targeting

Proven ability in content creation and storytelling

Experience with SEO/SEM techniques and related tools, including CRM software

Creative thinker with a results-driven approach

Knowledge of paid media strategies and experience in performance marketing

Adaptable in a fast-paced environment, with the flexibility to re-prioritize tasks as needed

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Not required, but a plus

You are passionate about branding initiatives that resonate with technical SEO experts and multi-talented digital marketers

You can collaborate effectively with marketing, sales, and product teams to develop brand strategies

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.

We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.

