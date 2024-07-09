Business Development Representative (US&Canada/EMEA)

Work in a fast-pace environment, take the initiative to get stuff done, try new things and amplify your successes by sharing your findings with your team

Perform analysis of outbound prospects’ business and engage with these prospects by phone and/or email

Research and build new and existing accounts through rigorous outbound calling efforts and by creating/executing strategic email campaigns

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our role Business Development Representative for those who can find a common language with anyone in the world.

Who we are looking for

English, fluent level (min C1/C2)

Coachability and growth mindset that allow for constant improvement and willingness to learn

A sense of urgency and ability to manage time and prioritize tasks

The ability to thrive in a company environment of rapid change, extreme ownership, constructive and actionable feedback and high expectations

Resourcefulness and results driven operating style

Effective communication

Active listening

Coachability

Time management

Growth mindset

Emotional intelligence

Perseverance

Self-motivated

Great attitude

They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

1-2 years of customer-facing experience in B2B and/or SaaS companies is preferred, but not required

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for the “hybrid” work format: some days, you work from the office, and some #wfh. Trust us, it’s an efficient way of work. Proven!

Flexible working day start.

Health insurance coverage.

Working from a modern coworking space (or working from home).

Corporate events.

Unlimited PTO.

Hobby benefit.

Training, courses, conferences.

English and Spanish courses.

Gifts for employees.

Finally, a little more about our company



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.