Business Process Manager (Business Process Transformation Team)

Work closely with stakeholders at all levels to gather requirements, communicate project progress, and ensure alignment with organizational goals

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Business Process Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., PMP, Lean Six Sigma) is a plus

3-5 years of experience in business transformation, business analysis, project management, or a related role, with a proven track record of managing successful projects and driving change

SAAS experience

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent project management and organizational abilities

Effective communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

Proficiency in project management tools and software

Not required, but a plus

Results-oriented

Adaptable and capable of working in a fast-paced environment

Focus on delivering measurable results

You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Business Process Transformation team manages:

Business Analysis, including Business Capability Mapping, As-Is/To-Be Assessments, Process design, and Workshop Facilitation

Change Enablement, including facilitating outcome designs for key programs, building impact assessments, and communication strategies

Stakeholder Management, including facilitating matrix decision-making, Scope & Trade-off Alignment, Risk Escalation, and RACI enforcement

We manage these key functions for business-critical transformations across the business, with a specific focus on commercial programs.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, and many more. In March 2021, Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

