Business Process Manager (Business Process Transformation Team)

OtherSpain

Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.
This is our Business Process Manager role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Tasks in the role

  • Collaborate with senior leaders to identify business transformation opportunities and develop strategic plans to achieve desired outcomes

  • Analyze existing processes, identify inefficiencies, and propose solutions to streamline operations and enhance productivity

  • Facilitate workshops with team members to prepare detailed process flows, document user guides, and propose policy changes

  • Work closely with stakeholders at all levels to gather requirements, communicate project progress, and ensure alignment with organizational goals

  • Utilize data-driven insights to inform decision-making and measure the impact of transformation initiatives on business performance

  • Develop and implement change management strategies to facilitate smooth transitions and ensure stakeholder buy-in throughout the transformation process

  • Prepare and present regular reports on project status, risks, and performance metrics to senior management

Who we are looking for

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, or a related field. A Master’s degree or relevant certifications (e.g., PMP, Lean Six Sigma) is a plus

  • 3-5 years of experience in business transformation, business analysis, project management, or a related role, with a proven track record of managing successful projects and driving change 

  • SAAS experience

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

  • Excellent project management and organizational abilities

  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills

  • Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment

  • Proficiency in project management tools and software

Not required, but a plus

  • Results-oriented

  • Adaptable and capable of working in a fast-paced environment

  • Focus on delivering measurable results

  • You share our common values: Trust, as we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, as it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Change, as we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.

The Business Process Transformation team manages:

  • Business Analysis, including Business Capability Mapping, As-Is/To-Be Assessments, Process design, and Workshop Facilitation

  • Change Enablement, including facilitating outcome designs for key programs, building impact assessments, and communication strategies  

  • Stakeholder Management, including facilitating matrix decision-making, Scope & Trade-off Alignment, Risk Escalation, and RACI enforcement

We manage these key functions for business-critical transformations across the business, with a specific focus on commercial programs.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

  •  It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

  • Flexible working day start

  • Unlimited PTO

  • Hobby benefit

  • Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

  • Corporate events

  • Training, courses, conferences

  • Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.

Business Process Manager (Business Process Transformation Team)

We sincerely appreciate and acknowledge every employee’s contribution to the development of the product.

If you haven't found a job that interests you in other sections, try looking here. In the meantime, we will do our best to keep updating the content for this part of the Career Page.

