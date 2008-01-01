Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
Search Jobs
menu
Semrush Life
DEI
Sustainability
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Follow us:
Semrush Life
Diversity & Impact
keyboard_arrow_down
Teams
Offices
Blog
My Profile
Search Jobs
arrow_back
Back to role overview
Application form
Business Process Manager (Business Process Transformation Team), Spain, Catalunya [Cataluña], Barcelona , 08018, Tanger, 98
Full Name*
Email*
Phone Number*
attach_file
Attach your resume/CV
(max. 3Mb)
Job Location
Spain
keyboard_arrow_down
Comment (optional)
Additional information:
What is your current location? (Position for candidates already located in Spain.)
Are you legally authorized to work in the Spain? What is your type of visa?
How long will it take you to complete work at your current company? When can you start with us?
What languages do you speak fluently?
What is your experience with business transformation projects?
Which project management tools have you used, and how proficient are you with them?
How have you used data to improve business processes?
Apply for this job
By clicking the button you agree to the
Job Applicants Policy
I would like to receive the Semrush Career News via email