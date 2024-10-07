Business Value Consultant
Hi there!
We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Business Value Consultant role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion. We are looking for a strategic thinker with a passion for problem-solving and a deep understanding of business value consulting. You should be comfortable working with multiple teams and adept at using data-driven insights to create successful outcomes.
Tasks in the role
Partner with sales and product teams to measure and articulate the value Semrush provides to our customers
Develop methodologies to quantify financial, strategic, and operational benefits for both new business and expansion opportunities
Craft high-impact, executive-level narratives and presentations for C-suite executives
Build compelling business case presentations and ROI analyses to communicate the financial impact of adopting Semrush’s solutions
Conduct research on customer business processes, market trends, and industry insights
Extract KPIs and value stories from customer data
Create and maintain assets for internal teams to leverage, including self-service value frameworks and calculators for addressing customer value-related questions
Provide thought leadership, training, and consultative support to sales and other teams
Who we are looking for
2+ years of professional experience, ideally with 1+ years in a solutions services role
Experience in client/account support, working collaboratively with Sales, Solution Engineers, Product, Marketing, and Customer Success teams
Experience with quantitative analysis and financial modeling
Strong verbal and written communication skills, including building presentations
Passion for problem-solving and strategic thinking
They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if
You have expertise in software B2B business models, functional expertise in sales systems, or equivalent
Experienced with SEO and digital marketing tools, particularly Semrush, is a plus
Direct experience in management consulting, sales operations, or equivalent
Experience in developing value hypotheses, business cases, and commercial proposals
A bit about the team
You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Business Value Consulting (BVC) team at Semrush is dedicated to creating long-term value for our customers. We work closely with our sales, product, and marketing teams to develop strategies that drive customer success and growth. Our goal is to help our customers understand the strategic value of our products and services and to articulate the financial and operational benefits they provide.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
At Semrush, we take a serious and comprehensive approach to hiring new people. We welcome those who are professionals in their field and passionate about their work to join our team.
A “five-minute interview” or “get a job in three clicks” approach is not the way we work.
During the interview, we ask candidates to talk about themselves and their background in detail. We try to discover the most important aspects about the way someone works and their personality before a job offer is made.
Once the resume is received it will be reviewed by a member of the Talent Acquisition team. We try to provide feedback within three working days.
Flexible approach for an interview format
In order for the online meetings to be productive, we suggest following these tips to make sure you are set up well:
- Join the interview from a laptop or desktop computer (not a smartphone). You may need to print something or present your screen during the interview.
- Please turn on your camera. Visual communication is especially important for us.
- Choose a quiet place to talk. Attending an interview from the street is not a good idea.
- Keep your phone at hand in case there are technical issues that mean we have to continue the interview by direct call.
Sales
Sales team is obviously a critical part of any company. It is assumed that colleagues from Sales are responsible for attracting new lead flows and adding value to our customers through the multitude of the company’s products. However, Semrush wouldn’t be Semrush if everything was that simple.
Across our large Sales team we have several focus areas:
The Account Executive Teams help acquire new customers and maintains strong relationships with existing customers. They go deep into their particular business needs and provide additional Semrush solutions to optimize growth through prospecting, demos, and value creation.
The Sales Training & Enablement Team supports the whole division through sales skill development and translating product information into comprehensible resources. This team conducts onboarding for all new Sales people and prepares regular training (product and sales skills) for them as well as for the Sales Managers.
The Sales Operations Team makes use of competitive analysis, past performance metrics, and other indicators to predict future growth and trends. In addition, this team manages the sales compensation and incentives programs.
The Project Management Team develops, monitors, and reviews project management deliverables and activities within the project plans. Department’s strategic and important projects are started and managed by this team. They make our future interesting and cutting-edge!
The Sales Solutions Team assists the AEs with their sales motion, focusing on some of our more complex product solutions. They provide detailed presentations of our tools to convey the value to customers. These colleagues also deal with all technical issues that arise in the sales process, prepare the necessary documentation, and interact with the development teams.
The Sales team has members located all over the world including Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Serbia, Spain, the United States, you name it! Currently, we have several hubs across the US offices and our largest one is located in Barcelona.
More related roles
Sorry, there’s nothing here. Try using different keywords or filters :)
You can still apply. We’re always looking for amazing people! Submit your resume and we’ll get in touch if anything comes up.See all jobs