Provide thought leadership, training, and consultative support to sales and other teams

Create and maintain assets for internal teams to leverage, including self-service value frameworks and calculators for addressing customer value-related questions

Build compelling business case presentations and ROI analyses to communicate the financial impact of adopting Semrush’s solutions

Develop methodologies to quantify financial, strategic, and operational benefits for both new business and expansion opportunities

Partner with sales and product teams to measure and articulate the value Semrush provides to our customers

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product—a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Business Value Consultant role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion. We are looking for a strategic thinker with a passion for problem-solving and a deep understanding of business value consulting. You should be comfortable working with multiple teams and adept at using data-driven insights to create successful outcomes.

Who we are looking for

2+ years of professional experience, ideally with 1+ years in a solutions services role

Experience in client/account support, working collaboratively with Sales, Solution Engineers, Product, Marketing, and Customer Success teams

Experience with quantitative analysis and financial modeling

Strong verbal and written communication skills, including building presentations

Passion for problem-solving and strategic thinking





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if

You have expertise in software B2B business models, functional expertise in sales systems, or equivalent

Experienced with SEO and digital marketing tools, particularly Semrush, is a plus

Direct experience in management consulting, sales operations, or equivalent

Experience in developing value hypotheses, business cases, and commercial proposals

A bit about the team

You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now. The Business Value Consulting (BVC) team at Semrush is dedicated to creating long-term value for our customers. We work closely with our sales, product, and marketing teams to develop strategies that drive customer success and growth. Our goal is to help our customers understand the strategic value of our products and services and to articulate the financial and operational benefits they provide.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

This offer stands for remote work format. But you are always welcome in our offices, for work or fun times.

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.