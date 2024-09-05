Chief of Staff (Human Resource Team)

Monitor key divisional business metrics and prepare reports for the CEO and executive team

Create a framework for monitoring and reporting on strategic goals and performance metrics

Track and report progress on strategic initiatives and ensure alignment with organizational goals

Partner with the CEO to define and prioritize business goals

Enhance transparency and provide actionable insights that improve overall strategic alignment and operational efficiency

Ensure the process operates seamlessly without requiring direct intervention from the CEO

Achieve a clear understanding of the big-picture strategic alignment and streamline the CEO’s workload related to executive performance tracking

Design and implement a strategic alignment process to enhance the CEO’s efficiency and effectiveness in tracking executive performance and alignment

The Chief of Staff (CoS) will work closely with the CEO and executive team to oversee strategic initiatives, report progress, and ensure department alignment based on agreements and other processes and tools. This role requires a high level of organizational, analytical, and interpersonal skills, providing pivotal support to streamline the CEO’s workload related to executive performance and alignment tracking. This role reports to the CHRO.

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

BS, Business Administration, Management, Communications, or a related field. MS or MBA preferred with a focus on business strategy, operations, or organizational development.

Minimum of 7-10 years of experience in strategic roles, such as Chief of Staff, VP of Operations, or Strategic Planning.

Proven experience working directly with C-suite executives, especially the CEO, to drive strategic initiatives.

Strong background in managing complex, cross-functional projects, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Experience in overseeing and optimizing operational processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Experience in performance management, including setting KPIs, tracking progress, and reporting outcomes.

Proven track record of preparing executive-level reports, presentations, and briefing materials.

Ability to work closely with and influence senior leadership.

Excellent interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships across departments.

Ability to navigate complex organizational dynamics and foster collaboration.

Strong problem-solving skills to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.

Analytical mindset to assess situations, identify issues, and develop effective strategies.

Exceptional organizational skills to manage multiple projects and deadlines.

Ability to prioritize tasks effectively to meet the demands of the CEO and executive team.

Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and handle unexpected challenges.

50% Travel required.

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

For US:



Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans

Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts

Employee Assistance Program

401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%

Unlimited PTO

Paid parental leave

Short-term and Long-term Disability

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance

Travel Insurance

Corporate Events

Snacks, coffee, tea

For EU:



Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.

We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.

10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people worldwide are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.





Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!





Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.