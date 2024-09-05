Chief of Staff (Human Resource Team)
The Chief of Staff (CoS) will work closely with the CEO and executive team to oversee strategic initiatives, report progress, and ensure department alignment based on agreements and other processes and tools. This role requires a high level of organizational, analytical, and interpersonal skills, providing pivotal support to streamline the CEO’s workload related to executive performance and alignment tracking. This role reports to the CHRO.
Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Strategic Alignment & Operational Efficiency
Design and implement a strategic alignment process to enhance the CEO’s efficiency and effectiveness in tracking executive performance and alignment
Achieve a clear understanding of the big-picture strategic alignment and streamline the CEO’s workload related to executive performance tracking
Achieve a significant reduction in operational bottlenecks
Ensure the process operates seamlessly without requiring direct intervention from the CEO
Enhance transparency and provide actionable insights that improve overall strategic alignment and operational efficiency
Tasks in the role
Strategic Planning and Execution:
Partner with the CEO to define and prioritize business goals
Ensure timely sharing of these goals top-to-down
Track and report progress on strategic initiatives and ensure alignment with organizational goals
Strong understanding of performance metrics and KPI tracking
Design and Implementation
Develop a strategic alignment process to enhance CEO efficiency in tracking executive performance
Create a framework for monitoring and reporting on strategic goals and performance metrics
Operational Oversight:
Coordinate cross-functional teams to ensure essential project/process alignment and timely completion
Monitor key divisional business metrics and prepare reports for the CEO and executive team
Experience in process improvement and optimization techniques (i.e., Lean, Six Sigma)
Communication and Coordination:
Expertise in preparing executive-level documents, briefing materials, and presentations
Strong writing skills for drafting reports, memos, and communications
Who we are looking for
BS, Business Administration, Management, Communications, or a related field. MS or MBA preferred with a focus on business strategy, operations, or organizational development.
Minimum of 7-10 years of experience in strategic roles, such as Chief of Staff, VP of Operations, or Strategic Planning.
Proven experience working directly with C-suite executives, especially the CEO, to drive strategic initiatives.
Strong background in managing complex, cross-functional projects, ensuring alignment with organizational goals.
Experience in overseeing and optimizing operational processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Experience in performance management, including setting KPIs, tracking progress, and reporting outcomes.
Proven track record of preparing executive-level reports, presentations, and briefing materials.
Ability to work closely with and influence senior leadership.
Excellent interpersonal skills to build and maintain relationships across departments.
Ability to navigate complex organizational dynamics and foster collaboration.
Strong problem-solving skills to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.
Analytical mindset to assess situations, identify issues, and develop effective strategies.
Exceptional organizational skills to manage multiple projects and deadlines.
Ability to prioritize tasks effectively to meet the demands of the CEO and executive team.
Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and handle unexpected challenges.
- 50% Travel required.
We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably
Work format Choice: It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.
For US:
Low cost medical, dental, and vision plans
Dependent Care Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending Accounts
Employee Assistance Program
401(k) plan with flexible ways to save and fully vested employer match up to 4%
Unlimited PTO
Paid parental leave
Short-term and Long-term Disability
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) insurance, Life Insurance
Travel Insurance
Corporate Events
Snacks, coffee, tea
For EU:
Flexible working day start
Unlimited PTO
Hobby benefit
Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office
Corporate events
Training, courses, conferences
Gifts for employees
Finally, a little more about our company
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.
We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.
10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people worldwide are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.
Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!
Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.
