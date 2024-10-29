Client Sales Representative (Sales Team, Prowly)

This role will require working with leads from Europe and the United States.

Acquiring new Prowly clients from diverse marketing sources and achieving monthly sales targets.

Continuously improving the conversion rate at every stage.

Overseeing the entire lead lifecycle from acquisition to closure.

And this is our Client Solutions Manager role in the Prowly Unit!

We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance.

Who we are looking for

Minimum 2 years of sales experience within the SaaS industry, with a track record of consistently closing deals in the mid-market segment.

A proven ability to surpass new business sales targets and drive continued revenue growth with mid-market accounts.

Proficiency in various sales methodologies, including Challenger, SPIN, MEDDIC, or equivalent approaches.

Excellent proficiency in both spoken and written English.

Familiarity with CRM tools commonly used in sales, such as HubSpot, Pipedrive, or Base.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills are essential, with the capacity to build relationships and influence decision-makers effectively.

Ability to work independently in a fast-paced, remote work environment.

Not required, but a plus

Sales experience in the US market.

Understanding of key challenges in SaaS-based businesses.

Knowledge of the PR industry.

A bit about the team

Prowly is a SaaS company with over 10 years of experience creating a product that helps PR professionals tell their brand stories. In 2020, Prowly became a part of Semrush, one of the biggest MarTech companies in the world.

Prowly can officially call itself Dream Employer of 2023 in Poland as they were granted the title thanks to our coworkers' engagement and transparency.

Find out more about Prowly here.



We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

Competitive salary (7,000 PLN base + commission) with the potential to earn up to 20,000 PLN gross.

Trust Paid Time Off - Take extra paid time off when you need it, beyond the allocated number of days

Flexi Benefit - 2500 PLN gross allowance that can be used in a cafeteria system to spend on what is most valuable to you

Hiring on a B2B basis is optional

100% remote work (offices in Warsaw and Łódź are available)

Flexible hours (depending on the role & team)

Mental Health Program (private support sessions PL/EN with therapists/psychologists)

Additional payment for benefits such as Multisport and Inter Polska - Health Insurance

Educational budget

English language course conducted by native speakers

A dedicated Buddy who will support you in the first months of work, as well as onboarding meetings with all departments

Annual Retreat Event and team building activities

Referral Program (Recommend a person that can be suitable for a role and receive a bonus)

The opportunity to influence the product and company strategy; we value input from our employees.

Finally, a little more about our company

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.



