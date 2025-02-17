Cloud Engineer (Kind Team)
This is our Cloud Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.
Tasks in the role
- Deploy, configure, and maintain GKE clusters
- Ensure high availability and auto-scaling of workloads
- Monitor cluster health, node pools, and resource utilization
- Perform upgrades (GKE versions, security patches)
- Implement network policies for workload isolation
- Configure Ingress controllers (Google Cloud Load Balancer, nginx, wallarm)
- Optimize load balancing across pods and regions
- Ensure API Gateway and WAF protection for external traffic
- Conduct security audits (IAM roles, Workload Identity, secrets management)
- Define SLIs, SLOs, and alerts for traffic and clusters health
- Troubleshoot latency issues, failed requests, and connectivity errors
- Optimize cost and performance (GKE Autoscaler, Cloud CDN, caching)
- Automate GKE provisioning using Terraform, Helm, or GitOps (ArgoCD)
Who we are looking for
- Strong background in Kubernetes (GKE) operations, including cluster scaling, networking, and security
- Hands-on experience with traffic management using Ingress controllers, Istio, Envoy
- Expertise in Google Cloud networking (VPC, Cloud Load Balancer, NAT, Firewall rules)
- Proficiency in monitoring and troubleshooting network performance
- Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Helm, GitOps) for managing GKE environments
- Ability to debug networking issues (DNS, HTTP/S, gRPC, TCP/IP) and optimize service-to-service communication
- Good level of English (fluent)
- Team work skills
- Good communication skills to give support and share knowledge
Not required, but a plus
- Experience with Anthos Service Mesh, Istio
- Understanding of multi-cluster networking in Kubernetes
- Knowledge of Cloud CDN, WAF, API Gateway for traffic security and optimization
- You can write in Golang
- You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better
A bit about the team
We have four engineers on our team. Our goal is for development teams to manage the infrastructure themselves. We prefer to create tools and processes for self-managed infrastructure but not to leave developers without any help when needed. We are part of a big Infrastructure team and actively work with security and DevOps, developers, and admins.
It’s valuable to us to support product teams professionally. That’s why we don’t have support lines with escalations: we take team requests and improve the process ourselves. We analyze requests and collect feedback.
