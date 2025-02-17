Cloud Engineer (Kind Team)

Hi there! We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. New stars are born here, so don’t miss your chance. This is our Cloud Engineer role for those who strive to implement functional processes and drive them to full completion.

Who we are looking for

Strong background in Kubernetes (GKE) operations, including cluster scaling, networking, and security

Hands-on experience with traffic management using Ingress controllers, Istio, Envoy

Expertise in Google Cloud networking (VPC, Cloud Load Balancer, NAT, Firewall rules)

Proficiency in monitoring and troubleshooting network performance

Experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Helm, GitOps) for managing GKE environments

Ability to debug networking issues (DNS, HTTP/S, gRPC, TCP/IP) and optimize service-to-service communication

Good level of English (fluent)

Team work skills

Good communication skills to give support and share knowledge

Not required, but a plus

Experience with Anthos Service Mesh, Istio

Understanding of multi-cluster networking in Kubernetes

Knowledge of Cloud CDN, WAF, API Gateway for traffic security and optimization

You can write in Golang

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better

A bit about the team



We have four engineers on our team. Our goal is for development teams to manage the infrastructure themselves. We prefer to create tools and processes for self-managed infrastructure but not to leave developers without any help when needed. We are part of a big Infrastructure team and actively work with security and DevOps, developers, and admins.

It’s valuable to us to support product teams professionally. That’s why we don’t have support lines with escalations: we take team requests and improve the process ourselves. We analyze requests and collect feedback.

We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably

It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both.

Flexible working hours

Unlimited PTO

Flexi Benefit for your hobby

Employee Support Program

Loss of family member financial aid

Employee Resource Groups

Meals, snacks, and drinks at the office

Corporate events

Teambuilding

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees

A little more about our company



Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing.



We’ve been developing our product for 16 years and have been awarded G2s Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.



Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion commitments



Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. Building a better future for marketers around the world unites people from all backgrounds. Even if you feel that you don’t 100% match all requirements, don’t be discouraged to apply! We are committed to ensure that everyone feels a sense of belonging in the workplace.



We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws.



Our new colleague, we are waiting for you!