We are Semrush, a global IT company developing our own product – a platform for digital marketers. Our role Cloud Engineer for those who want to turn ideas into reality using code, algorithms, and maybe a bit of magic

Who we are looking for:

Strong understanding of Cloud Infrastructure and System Design

Production experience with Infrastructure Engineering in any Public Cloud(GCP/AWS/Azure) and Kubernetes

Proficiency in Load Balancing, Configuration Management(Terraform/Ansible), Linux, Networking, Containerization

Development experience in at least one programming language: Python or Go





They say there are no perfect candidates, but that might well be you, if:

You are a Cloud Engineer or an Infrastructure Engineer

Platform Engineering or Typescript development experience

ZeroTrust and Cloud Security understanding

You share our common values: Trust, because we prefer to speak up and be our true selves; Sense of Ownership, because it’s not worth wasting time on something you don’t believe in; and enthusiasm for Constant Changes, because we are always looking to make things better





A bit about the team:



You can get to know the team better at one of the interviews, but some brief information about future colleagues will be useful now.



We're tech enthusiasts who love a challenge. We automate everything, from managing users to crafting GCP environments. With 1000+ Google Cloud projects and high-loaded Kubernetes clusters, we're all about making tech fun and efficient.





We are part of the Base Infrastructure Department, focusing on developing and maintaining self-service infrastructure in Google Cloud and other platforms. Our primary objective is to streamline and simplify infrastructure operations for development teams, enabling them to work more efficiently with minimal onboarding time. To achieve this, we actively contribute to the development of an internal platform for developers.





Our users are the product development teams at Semrush. We provide our product teams with shared infrastructure, approaches, and internal tools. We are sure that maintaining a large infrastructure for numerous products requires a clear separation of development and support processes. Consequently, every team member periodically shifts from project work to addressing development team requests and operational tasks that infrastructure services require.





We will try to create all the right conditions for you to work and rest comfortably





It’s up to you to decide what work format works best for you. You can #wfo, #wfh, or mix both

Flexible working day start

Unlimited PTO

Hobby benefit

Breakfast, snacks, and coffee at the office

Corporate events

Training, courses, conferences

Gifts for employees





Finally, a little more about our company:



We’ve been developing our product for 15 years and have been awarded G2's Top 100 Software Products, Global and US Search Awards 2021, Great Place to Work Certification, Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and many more. In March 2021 Semrush went public and started trading on the NYSE with the SEMR ticker.



10,000,000+ users in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia have already tried Semrush, and over 1,000 people around the world are working on its development. The Semrush team is constantly growing.

Semrush is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We do not discriminate based upon race, religion, creed, color, national origin, sex, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, ancestry, physical or mental disability, or medical condition including medical characteristics, genetic identity, marital status, military service, or any other classification protected by applicable local, state or federal laws. All employment decisions are based on business needs, job requirements, merit, and individual qualifications.